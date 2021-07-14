All landlords owning property in Titusville are invited to a Rental Licensing Program Open House on Wednesday, July 14 at 6 p.m. to be held at the Titusville Fire Department, 315 N. Franklin Street.
Landlords will be able to pick up a rental license application. A guide will be available that outlines what will be looked for during inspections.
Titusville Code Enforcement Officer Skip Welling, City Manager Neil Fratus and Public Works Director Chris Roofner will be available to answer questions.
Titusville Fire Department crew will be on hand to pass out smoke detectors to those who complete a form.
Refreshments for the event were donated by local businesses.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.