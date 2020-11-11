Dr. Michael Dvorkin, Chair of the United Way of the Titusville Region 75th Diamond Jubilee, It’s A Wonderful Life, with the United Way Campaign, announced that the YWCA of Titusville reported 100% employee participation in the annual fund drive.
The YWCA helped the campaign reach 50% of the $175,000 goal, with $87,500 of pledges and donations accounted for at this time.
Funds raised during the annual fund drive are used to support outcome-based programs that meet identified needs in the community. The YWCA received United Way funding for two programs, including Fun Factory school readiness program and Housing and Supportive Services.
The YWCA Fun Factory provided quality school readiness programming for 72 of the community’s early learners. Fun Factory is often a child’s first experience with organized learning. YWCA staff work closely with the Titusville Area School District to ensure curriculums dovetail with the standards necessary for success when the students enter the ECLC. Students are measured in categories including; letter, color, shape and number recognition; fine motor skills; gross motor skills; ability to properly express emotions; ability to follow instructions and display appropriate behaviors in the classroom.
The YWCA Housing and Supportive Services program provides homeless or near homeless services to residents of the area. During the last year, 75 residents, including 43 adults and 30 children, received 2,223 nights of shelter in the St. James House program. While in this program, residents receive support to aid them in moving
from homelessness to permanent housing. Housing advocates worked with 40 households with rental assistance to help these families remain in permanent housing.
According to Executive Director of the YWCA Ashleigh English, “Without United Way, we would not be able to provide many of our programs for free or little cost. We would not be able to continue to shelter homeless women and children and many of our Fun Factory students would not be able to attend our program.”
For more information about the United Way or any of the funded programs, contact United Way of the Titusville Region at (814) 827-1322, 208 W. Spring Street, PO Box 401, Titusville Pa. or email info@titusvilleunitedway.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.