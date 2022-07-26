PITTSBURGH — Heading into the bottom of the seventh inning of Saturday night’s Major League Baseball game between the Miami Marlins and the Pittsburgh Pirates, the public address announcer at PNC Park announced a few defensive changes for the Marlins.
This bit of procedural bookkeeping was met mostly by indifference from the crowd of 22,560.
But then came the final announcement:
“… And entering for Brian Anderson and playing left field — J.J. Bleday.”
This announcement was greeted with shrieks of excitement from a small pocket of fans in the upper deck, the noise protruding from the otherwise placid sea of black and yellow.
Those folks knew what most in the audience didn’t: that the Marlins’ new outfielder had, in a sense, come home.
Bleday, as is well known around these parts, grew up in Titusville. He and his brother Adam — currently a developmental coach in the Baltimore Orioles minor leagues — were both standouts athletes at Titusville High.
J.J. played baseball for the Rockets through his sophomore year. Then the Bleday family more to Florida where J.J. finished his prep career. From there, he played college ball at Vanderbilt, winning a national title with the Commodores in 2019. Then he was drafted by the Marlins with the fourth overall pick in the 2019 draft. He’s spent the years since working his way up through the Marlins’ farm system.
Until Saturday night, that is. When Bleday entered the game in the seventh inning it was his Major League debut. And it happened just a couple hours south of where he first starting playing ball. And it was against the team he grew up rooting for.
“Lo and behold, I’m here,” Bleday told Miami Herald reporter Jordan McPherson.
Going into this weekend, Bleday was a playing for the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp, Miami’s AAA affiliate. However, the Marlins needed a replacement for outfielder Jorge Soler, who went on the 10-day IL with back spasms.
“It’s been surreal the past 24 hours,” Bleday told the media on Saturday. “We get done with the game (Friday) night, and then (Jacksonville manager Daren) Brown calls me back into the office and he said, ‘You’re probably going to be on the taxi squad, you’re going to be up there but get ready to play.’”
On Saturday, the Marlins selected Bleday’s contract, and he was quickly shipped up to Pittsburgh, arriving in his native state around 1 p.m.
Later that night, he was under the lights of PNC Park.
Bleday recorded his first major league put-out in the eighth inning when Ben Gamel hit a deep fly ball to left-center. Bleday sprinted after it, gloved it just in front of the wall, and gave his chest a relieved little tap after securing the out.
Bleday then got his first at-bat in the majors in the top of the ninth, facing Pirates closer David Bednar with one out. Bleday took a few cuts, fouled off three pitches in the zone, and eventually drew a walk, putting a potential tying run on base for the Marlins.
However, Bednar and the Pirates got the next two outs in order and Pittsburgh held on for a 1-0 win.
After the game, Marlins manager Don Mattingly commented: “It looked like (Bleday) fouled one back that he just missed and took some pitches. A really quality at-bat, and I think that’s really been the trademark of J.J. — he’s going to put at-bats together.”
Bleday would prove Mattingly correct when the Marlins and the Pirates finished up their series on Sunday afternoon.
Bleday got his first Major League start, this one at center field where he would record three put-outs during the game.
He notched his first base hit in the majors in the second inning Sunday, knocking a ground ball into the hole at shortstop, and beating out the throw to first from the Pirates’ Oneil Cruz.
Bleday quickly added his first stolen base in the bigs, out-racing the throw from home from Pirates catcher Jason Delay who was, coincidentally, a teammate of Bleday’s at Vanderbilt.
Bleday hit groundouts in his next two AB’s.
However, when Bleday came up again, with two down in the top of the ninth, he recorded his first extra base hit in the majors with a liner into the gap in right-center that he rode for a double.
That was soon followed by his first Major League run scored. Bryan De La Cruz hit a single to left field, and Bleday was waved around third to score.
Miami would go on win Sunday’s game 6-5 in 10 innings, taking the series over Pittsburgh 2-1.
And that pocket of Bleday fans in the PNC Park stands had grown larger since his debut on Saturday.
After the game, Bleday was interviewed by Bally Sports Florida’s Jessica Blaylock. She asked him: “You had an incredible cheering section here today, not just family and friends, but former school teachers, former coaches, I think one of your athletic directors from one of your high schools was here. How much more special did it make it having all of your fans in the crowd?”
Bleday, while being pelted with sunflower seeds by his new teammates, replied: “Aw, very special. Probably half the town came here — it’s a small town. So it’s unbelievable to have that support. My brother and I go back every year and try to give back to them, cause they’ve given so much to us. So, I’m just glad they’re here to support me.”
