Titusville photographer runner up at Annual Nature Art Showcase

Attendees at last weekend’s Fifth Annual Nature Art Showcase and Sale cast ballots for the “People’s Choice” award while they viewed more than 100 original art items submitted by 60 artists. The art was displayed in the main lobby of the Barrow-Civic Theatre in downtown Franklin during the Franklin On Ice festival.
The Council on Greenways and Trails and Penn Soil Resource Conservation & Development Council announced that the top vote-getter, with 49 votes, was an oil-on-canvas painting entitled “Big Bear” by Deac Mong, of Franklin. This large eye-catching painting focuses on the head of a mature bear. As his prize, Mong received a pottery echo vase provided courtesy of Campbell’s Pottery Store in Cambridge Springs.
This year’s runner-up for People’s Choice (earning 15 votes) is a digital photo produced on metal entitled “Lakeshore Tunnel” by Michael Henderson, of Titusville. The photograph captured frozen icicles and other formations inside the long-abandoned railroad tunnel, which the Lakeshore Railroad constructed by burrowing into the steep hillside on the west bank of the mouth of Oil Creek in Oil City. As his prize, Henderson received a coffee table book entitled “The Allegheny River; Watershed of the Nation” published in 1992 by the writing/photography team of Jim Schafer and Mike Sajna.
This free public event was supported in part by the Pennsylvania Council on the Arts, a state agency funded by the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and the National Endowment for the Arts, a federal agency. The PCA grant to Penn Soil RC&D is awarded via Erie Arts & Culture.
