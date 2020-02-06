Art of Doing Business expands horizons

Three businesses were welcomed to their first year of participating in the 7th annual Art of Doing Business mixer at the Farmer’s National Bank on West Spring Street, along with a few returners on Wednesday. Sponsored by the Titusville Council on the Arts (TCA) and Titusville Area Chamber of Commerce, the event gives local businesses the opportunity to share information and samples of their work with the community. While local musician Joe Thompson performed, residents visited different tables to talk and connect with local businesses.
First-time participator Claire Hlad, Sunflower Studios, said the event was very nice and enjoyed the opportunity to share her art.“It’s nice to see (people’s) reactions and to interact with them,” she said.
Fellow newcomer to the event was Ariel Samson, Ariells Designs, who said she enjoyed how she had the opportunity to connect with people face-to-face.
“Being able to do this in person is really, really cool,” she said.
Frenchy and Sunny, of the High Above 80 band, also joined the Art of Doing Business this year. Based in Venango County, Sunny said, “we wanted to expand our horizons.”
Frenchy added that it was a way to chase some leads of their own.
Barbara Proper, from Oil Region Coalition of Artists (ORCA) has attended the event for the past three years, and enjoys the opportunities to connect with other artists. “I love interacting with other artists,” Proper said. “It’s nice to find out what everyone else is doing (in the area).”
One couple, Vicki and Rick Clark, are veterans of the event, having participated since it began in 2014. They own R&V Rescue Art. “It’s one of our favorite events,” Rick said. He added that he enjoys the opportunity the event gives them to talk to people about their work, rather than just “hawk it.”
“It’s a great opportunity to tell people why we do (what we do),” Rick said. Vicki added that it’s nice to meet other artists as well as members of the community.
David Weber, who has a Writing and Research Service, said that he has participated in this event “just about every year.”
Nancy Sweda, co-owner of Full Circle Farm and Artisan Center returned to Titusville for her second year of participation.
“We became friends with some people last year, and they encouraged us to come back.”
She added that, “it’s such a nice location and people are so friendly and nice. (Farmer’s National bank) is the perfect place to have this.”
Schrecengost can be reached, by email, at kschrecengost@titusvilleherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.