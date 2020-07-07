Titusville Police Department adds officer

The Titusville Police Department swore in a new member of the force on Monday..
Zarachy Erdman, from the Erie County Sherrif’s Department, joined the staff. Although Erdman may be new to the police force, he is familiar with northwest Pennsylvania. Erdman is originally from Corry.
Prior to working for the Sheriff’s Department, Erdman worked part-time for the West Mead Township Police Department. Erdman received his training from the Mercyhurst Police Academy.
The department has been scheduled to fill the school resource officer position in July. When asked about the hiring of the new officer, Police Chief Dustin LeGoullon said, “We are hiring so we can put an officer in the schools without limiting the department.”
Erdman was not hired to fill the position. He was hired so that another officer can change roles without impacting the policing of the community. Legoullon emphasized that they were not adding to the force, but increasing flexibility of staffing.
Erdman’s starting salary for the year is $47,505.66, according to Titusville City Manager Neil Fratus.
Dvorkin can be reached at gdvorkin@titusvilleherald.com.
