By Garrett Dvorkin
Herald Staff Reporter
Those in Titusville may know Brian Difonzo for many things — a sports editor, a wrestling and football reporter, a fisherman, a Steelers fan and a friend.
While DiFonzo can often be seen at local sports games, on the river banks, or eating out with his wife, Tina, some haven’t seen him around town lately.
This is due to a life changing day. On Aug, 28, 2020, Difonzo was diagnosed with Acute Myeloblastic Leukemia.
As soon as he heard the diagnosis, he knew that his life was going to be “a lot different.”
One trip in a life flight helicopter and a month in the hospital later, DiFonzo was informed that his leukemia was in remission. What he didn’t know, was that going into remission would start another process — the search for a bone marrow donor.
It all started with two symptoms, chest discomfort and throbbing gums. While DiFonzo did not know exactly what was wrong, he could sense that there was something “off”.
He went to the hospital and received a chest x-ray. When that came back negative, DiFonzo said it gave him a “false sense of comfort.”
As doctors ran more tests, including those on his blood, they received some unwelcomed news. DiFonzo’s white blood cell count was dangerously low.
He remembers when the doctors came back with his results and told them that they were “very concerning,” and that DiFonzo needed to get to Pittsburgh as quickly as possible.
It was not all bad news though, as the doctors were able to tell him that this was just a preliminary diagnosis, and that they thought it was treatable.
Armed with the knowledge that he could “beat this thing,” DiFonzo ended up on a helicopter with the destination of West Penn Hospital.
DiFonzo would be at West Penn Hospital for almost the entire month of September, spending 31 days in hospital.
While he is still battling the disease months later, he said his time right after being admitted was a lot to handle.
“The first three weeks were the toughest,” he said. He remembers the process that he had to go through,“taking all my blood out, cleaning it and putting it back in.”
During his treatments, he said his body was uncomfortable and that it was hard for him to eat. It wasn’t until the last week at West Penn that he could feel himself getting better.
As someone who loves food, it was a big step when he no longer had to cut up his food.
Feeling as though he was “really turning around,” DiFonzo’s doctors ran one final biopsy that came back negative. He was in remission.
Leaving the hospital, he was thankful for the West Penn medical staff. “They got me the right care,” he said.
Once he returned home, DiFonzo noticed some changes to his routines. The most obvious difference was his sleeping pattern.
Working for a newspaper for so many years, DiFonzo described himself as a “night owl.” Now, he finds himself taking morning and afternoon naps and going to bed early.
For the first week at home, he had to use a walker. For a little longer than that, he kept a chair in the shower.
While in the hospital, he wasn’t a fan of hospital food.
There are two things that DiFonzo loves above most everything — Chicago style deep-dish pizza and the Pittsburgh Steelers.
He was worried about being allowed to eat pizza when he got home from the hospital. Fortunately, his doctors told him that he had no diet restrictions.
For the first Steelers game of the season, that special pizza was on the menu. There wasn’t any leftover for the next day’s breakfast.
When it came to treatments, his post-op experience was almost a full time job.
DiFonzo was taking six medications a day and had to go twice a week to receive chemotherapy. His leukemia had entered his spinal chord and he needed lumbar puncture chemotherapy.
This type of treatment requires a needle to enter the spinal chord to administer the medication. These treatments take up “half a day” and require DiFonzo to lay flat on his back for 1-2 hours so his body can properly respond.
After what seemed like forever, his spinal fluid finally tested negative for leukemia. He could go to regular IV chemotherapy.
He was able to progress because his body accepted the treatment. “I could look worse,” he said. “I think I look pretty good.”
As he advanced through treatment, the doctors told him news that would shape his entire recovery — he needed a bone marrow transplant. While the chemotherapy will kill the cancer cells, a transplant takes those cells completely out of the body.
For many Americans who do not have the luxury of a large extended family like DiFonzo, when it comes to receiving a transplant they turn to websites like BeTheMatch.org.
According to Donate Life Pennsylvania, Nearly 7,000 Pennsylvanians are among the more than 100,000 Americans currently waiting for a life-saving organ transplant.
According to Gift of Life Donor Program CEO Howard M. Nathan, “If every potential donor was registered, thousands of more lives would be saved in the U.S. each year.”
While he waited for the website to potentially find him a donor, DiFonzo turned to his loved ones.
Fortunately, there were plenty of family members lining up to get tested to see if they could be his donor.
It makes sense that the cousin who DiFonzo said was “always close,” Jill Friend, of Erie, would end up being his match. When he found out that Friend was the best possible match he said “it was fitting,” as the two have always leaned on each other.
While he also matched with another family member, Friend and DiFonzo share the same blood type which make them a better match.
When asked about donating to her cousin, Friend said it was a no- brainer. “He would do it for me if the shoe was on the other foot,” said Friend.
She said there are photos of her and DiFonzo scattered all around her house. When she found out about the diagnosis, she immediately came to ask if there was anything she could do.
Friend and DiFonzo are cousins who are closer than usual. Their mothers were sisters and their fathers were first cousins.
Since their parents passed, they try to get together with “the cousins” frequently. The next cousins meetup will take place in Pittsburgh at a hospital this time.
The date for the transfusion has been set for Feb, 17. Both DiFonzo and Friend traveled to Pittsburgh this week to take tests to make sure there are no bumps along the way.
DiFonzo is excited at the prospect of the surgery but also “anxious in a good way.”
After his battle with Leukemia, the transplant is considered “the last step.” While the last step may seem final in nature, even if the surgery goes “smoothly,” it could take over a year for DiFonzo to get back to work.
During this time, DiFonzo turned to others for support and motivation. He has many different groups of friends who reached out — Corry friends, Titusville friends, work friends and college friends.
“I was blessed to have that type of support,” he said.
