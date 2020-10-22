The Crawford County Commissioners offered an update on the county’s efforts for Election Day during their work session on Wednesday.
Commissioner Christopher Soff asked county voters to have patience with the county Election and Voter Services Office as its staff has been bombarded with hundreds of calls regarding the election and voting recently.
The office staff is working hard to return those calls and process mail-in and absentee ballots, Soff said, adding that the office has sent out over 12,000 ballots so far, about 7,000 of which have been returned to the county courthouse.
“Obviously our main concern right now is to get those ballots out,” Soff said.
Commissioner Eric Henry added that all of the voting machines for Election Day have passed the necessary pre-election tests and are “ready to go” for those who choose to vote in-person on Nov. 3. He said that the commissioners and county officials are hoping for a “seamless Election Day.”
In September, the Election and Voter Services Office recently released a frequently asked questions sheet covering topics relating to the upcoming general election.
The FAQ sheet covers some of the questions most repeatedly asked by residents about mail-in and absentee ballots, as well as general information pertinent to the upcoming election.
The questions and answers listed on the FAQ sheet provided by the Election and Voter Services Office are listed as follows:
Q. Will I be able to vote at my regular polling place on Election Day?
A. Yes. You will be able to vote in person at a polling place on Election Day. Some polling places may be in a different location than usual due to COVID-19 or unforeseen issues at your usual polling place.
Q. Why am I receiving voter registration applications and absentee/mail-in ballot applications in the mail? Are they from the Crawford County Voter Services Office?
A. Political parties and special interest groups are mailing out applications to individuals in Crawford County. We are unsure of where they get their information from but realize it is often outdated. The Crawford County Voter Services Office only mails voter registration applications and absentee/mail-in applications to individuals who request them.
Q. Will there be drop box for me to deposit my voted ballot before the election?
A.Unfortunately, no. While we had a drop box just inside the front doors of the courthouse for the June 2 primary, drop boxes are a subject of current litigation against counties, therefore, unless and until the courts and/or the Legislature decide the issue, Crawford County will not use a drop box. A voter may, however, hand deliver their own voted ballot directly to the Elections and Voter Services Office located in the Courthouse, weekdays during normal courthouse hours, and on Election Day until 8:00 PM.
Q. Is my mail-in ballot going to be counted?
A. Yes. Ballots are opened in a public setting and scanned by the Crawford County Elections Board and election staff. That process will begin on Election Day. The time and place of this event will be advertised.
Q. What is the difference between an absentee and mail-in ballot?
A. Absentee applications are for voters who will be out of their municipality on Election Day or for voters who have a health or medical condition that makes it difficult or impossible to go to the polling place. Mail-in ballots are “no excuse” and can be used by individuals who do not want to go to the polls.
Q. When did the mail-in ballot option begin?
A. Act 77 was passed by the Pennsylvania Legislature last October and signed into law on Oct. 31, 2019. The mail-in ballot option is one of many election reforms that were part of the legislation and it was passed with support from the Republican and Democratic parties. The mail-in ballot option was not created because of COVID-19 but has allowed voters to have another option to voting in person.
Q. When will the ballots be sent out?
A. Ballots will be sent to voters after the state certifies the ballot and they have been printed. That will be sometime in September.
Q. When is the last day to register to vote before the up-coming election?
A. October 19th is the last day to register before the Nov. 3 general election.
Q. When is the last day to request an absentee or mail-in ballot before the up-coming elections?
A. Oct. 27 is the last day to submit an application for an absentee/mail-in ballot. The application must be in the Voter Services Office on Oct. 27.
Q. When do ballots have to be returned?
A. Ballots must be returned to the courthouse by 8:00pm on Election Day.
Q. Can I go to the Voter Services Office and vote there in person?
A. Yes. Once a ballot has been certified by the Dept. of State and the county has a ballot a voter may come into the Voter Services Office, complete an application and vote an Absentee or Mail-In ballot in person.
Q. What are the methods for returning my ballot?
A. The State of Pennsylvania has provided funding so that return postage has been paid. We strongly encourage voters to return their voted ballot as soon as possible.
You can also return your voted ballot in person at the Voter Services Office. Ballots can only be returned in person by the voter. Only you can return your ballot.
Q. What is a “universal mail-in ballot” and does Pennsylvania have it?
A. Universal mail-in balloting is when mail-in ballots are automatically sent to all registered voters in a county. In Pennsylvania, mail-in and absentee ballots are only sent to eligible voters who request them.
The Crawford County Commissioners will meet for their next voting meeting at 9:30 a.m. on Oct. 28 at the county courthouse in Meadville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.