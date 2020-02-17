Sports program finishes strong

The final group of cheerleaders and basketball players for the University of Pittsburgh at Titusville athletic program pose at what would be the last home athletic event for the campus. Front row, left to right, are Nati Wisseh, Arlayna Schooley, La’Nissa Connor-Carter, Dominique Pierre, and Alyssa Colsher, Second row, left to right, Colton Hoffman, Simeal Wofford, Derek Glancy, Hysheem Robinson, Izaiah Dickerson and Alexandria Miller.