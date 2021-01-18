By Garrett Dvorkin
The Pennsylvania Farm Show Foundation awarded scholarships to 15 of the state’s “Top Ag Students” on Tuesday.
The foundation awarded a total of $52,500 to 15 students throughout the state.
Since its inception, the Pennsylvania Farm Show Foundation has given out more than $1.7 million to “assist young agriculturists in preparing for the workforce.”
Of the 15 students to receive the scholarship funds, one was from Crawford County — Haley Jo Hess.
Hess, 21, of Saegertown, is a graduate of Saegertown High School. She is currently enrolled at Edinboro University where she is pursuing a degree in Early Childhood and Special Education.
Hess was very thankful that she was chosen for the scholarship.“I’m honored to have been selected,” she said. She said that the scholarship would be used to help pay her tuition.
Growing up, her parents made sure that Hess valued Pennsylvania and it’s long history of agriculture. Going back three generations, her family has always been involved with Pennsylvania farm life.
Hess’ grandparents owned a dairy farm where her father worked long days. As his life revolved around the dairy farm, her dad was also into the local 4-H program.
When he had kids, he made sure that Haley got involved in the family tradition. “Being in 4-H has always been in my family,” she said.
Even when Hess got all the attention showing animals, it was always a family effort. “I want to thank my family and especially my brother, Kameron, and sister, Courtney,” she said. “They helped me through it all, pushing me to be the best I could be in and out of the showing.”
Besides being a family affair, being involved in agriculture has also led Hess to great heights. One of the highlights of her year was participating in the farm show and showing her animals.
Hess showed animals for nine years and remembers the first time Mike and Genie Webster first helped her family haul their animals to Harrisburg.
The farm show has taught her a lot of life lessons. During her first trip to Harrisburg to show, Hess remembers the stress she felt.
While waiting for the show, she remembers her dad feeding the hog and how crazy she felt. “I was so nervous,” said Hess. “I was a wreck the entire time waiting for her to make weight.”
As Hess continued to participate, she became more and more comfortable when she went to Harrisburg.
Her biggest agriculture accomplishment was when her Yorkshire hog, Riblets, won Grand Champion in 2017.
Hess still remembers when one of the judges came up to her after the show and told her that she had a really nice hog.
For Hess, it showed her that the work she had put into showing over the past nine years was not in vain. “It was an amazing feeling,” she said. “It was like all my hard work paid off.”
While Hess is planning on a career in education, she still plans to educate kids about the benefits of 4-H and Pennsylvania agriculture.
After she starts her career, Hess wants to become a local 4-H leader and help the next generation of agriculturists. “More people need to get educated about agriculture,” she said.
As Hess was the only scholarship winner from Crawford County, she knows there is room for the county’s participation to grow.
Hess mentioned that there were very few scholarship recipients from her area of the state. “It was a big step for our county,” said Hess. “We have to get more kids wanting to do things like this.”
