Rotary Sweetheart Dinner returns Friday

The 2020 Titusville High School musical is Disney’s “The Little Mermaid.” The performance takes place Wednesday, Thursday and Friday at 7 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at the Colestock Auditorium ticket window. In the photo, from left to right; THS students Bryn Rea, Nate Rankin, Creedence Barlog, Joe Hackett, Eric Jackson and Conner Wagner prepare for their performance.