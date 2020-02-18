Rotary Sweetheart Dinner returns Friday

The Titusville High School Student Council is cosponsoring its 43rd Annual Sweetheart Dinner with the Titusville Rotary Club on Feb. 21 at the Titusville High School Cafeteria.
Takeouts will be available from 4:30 to 7 p.m. and dining room seating from 5 to 7 p.m.
The menu will include salads, pasta, meatballs, breadsticks, dessert and beverages. Rotarians will work primarily in the kitchen, preparing and plating the meals, and Student Council members will serve the meals to the guests.
Rotary Club Foundation Chair Chris Fiely said that the event has been a partnership between the student council and the Rotary Club since its inception 43 years ago.
Guests are invited to attend a THS musical performance following the meal at 7 p.m in the THS auditorium. Fiely said the two groups had started to host the dinner the same weekend as the musical performances to give the community the opportunity to have dinner and see a show with friends and family.
“It has worked out extremely well,” Fiely said.
Tickets are available from any student council member, Rotarian, at the Titusville Chamber and at the door.
The THS musical performance of The Little Mermaid tickets will be sold at the Colestock Auditorium ticket window.
There is a fee for adults and a smaller fee for children under the age of 12.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.