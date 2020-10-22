The Diamond Street demolition project has morphed into more of an extreme makeover recently.
According to City Manager Neil Fratus, the work has now reached a point where residents can safely walk past and park next to the site. Previously three parking spots had been taped off due to the demolition work.
The site where a building destroyed by fire was demolished over the summer is set to transform into Day Park.
Many residents were surprised to see the arches in front of the Diamond Street site had been removed by construction workers. According to Fratus, the arches had to be removed as they were structurally weak.
Crews working to remove the glass and other debris from the front of the site realized that the historic arches were in danger of falling down. While the crews had installed braces into the backside of the arches, the arches were not stable enough to be left standing.
Fratus said that the arches were sitting half on bricks and half on another level. The contractor that the City has been working with removed the arches and took them to a local contractor for repairs and restoration.
Titusville City Council is currently waiting to hear back from the contractor as to how much the restoration process will cost the city.
Fratus also said that City is nearing completion on work needed for the western wall of the Diamond street site. The wall not currently covered with metal has received two clear coats, and is waiting on a third coat.
The wall will also receive capping at the top of the wall. Capping acts as a roof to protect the wall. The wall will also have holes that previously were filled with floor joints filled with bricks. According to Fratus, the city saved bricks during the demolition process to use.
The next step will be determining what will be done with the parking lot section of what will become Day Park. Fratus said that a plan will be decided before winter sets in.
Dvorkin can be reached by email at gdvorkin@titusvilleherald.com.
