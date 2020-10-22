The night was full of fireworks on Thursday for Titusville High School as they crowned their 2020 Homecoming Queen.
Although the celebration was different from years past, the community was still able to come together and celebrate the students. As the band gave a drumroll, Shea Titus was crowned queen. Titus was surprised when she heard her name called, but also excited.
“Im so thankful for this honor,” she said. “I couldn’t have asked for a better night. Not a lot of girls get this opportunity.”
The evening started off with a reverse parade down Kerr Street. Members of the community drove by the homecoming court honking their horns to show support. Shielded from the rain by umbrellas and tents, the members of the court waved to passersby.
This year’s homecoming court included Abrianna Sampson escorted by Andrew Tobin, Shea Titus escorted by Brody Mennemeier, Brooklyn Wakefield escorted by Joey Banner, Mackenna Marvin escorted by Trey Kirvan, Sophia McGill escorted by Ean Toudor and Taylor Kowalczyk escorted by Seth Brooks.
While the weather was far from ideal, it never dampened spirits. “The weather was nicer last year, but it means a lot that people are coming out to make this event special,” said homecoming court member Mackenna Marvin. Although this year’s parade did not feature any floats, it did feature members of Titusville’s athletic teams and the marching band.
While the marching band has had an unusual year with fewer opportunities to perform, they were happy for another chance to entertain listeners. “They would never have missed the Homecoming Parade. No matter what the weather is like or the parade was like,” said Assistant Band Director Sarah Hofstetter.
As the parade came to a close, the event shifted to Carter Field. As the band performed, the members of the homecoming court drove over to the field in their parade vehicles and waited for the crowning.
As Titus was announced the queen, fireworks in the shape of a crown burst into the sky while her fellow students cheered. After the ceremony, students took their seats in the covered end of the stadium to watch a fireworks display.
While this year’s homecoming did look different, the students were still happy with what they were able to do. “We’ve gotten great feedback,” said Titusville Area School District Superintendent Stephanie Keebler. “We tried to do something different. It still gives us a feel of homecoming, and we just had to be creative.”
Dvorkin can be reached by email at Gdvorkin@titusvilleherald.com.
