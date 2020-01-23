Clarion grad joins Herald newsroom

If you’ve attended an event or meeting of a governing body any time this month you may have noticed a fresh face wielding a camera and note pad.
The Herald is pleased to introduce you to its newest journalist, Kristin Schrecengost. She has been learning the many tasks required of a small-town reporter since Jan. 2, and she’s catching on quick.
During her time as a student at Clarion University, Schrecengost was a staff writer for the college newspaper, “The Clarion Call.” She also served as fall news editor in the fall of 2019. She graduated in Dec. 2019.
Schrecengost majored in journalism. The choice of her four-year course of study became obvious when she visited campus for the first time. She considered several majors — english, history and communications. “When he (a staff member working in admissions) pulled out journalism, I was interested right away,” she said. She enjoyed writing, and felt her strength was in portraying real-life events as opposed to creating fictional stories.
As a student journalist, Schrecengost learned the love of using words to describe an event. The “most fun” story she covered was the Autumn Leaf Festival held in Oct. 2018. She recalled scribbling down notes of the sights and the smells of the event. “I’m proud of that story,” she said.
In just the few weeks she’s spent as a Herald reporter, she has felt welcomed by those she has met and sometimes included in her stories. “Everyone has been nice,” she said. She also noted that most people have been open and honest in sharing their thoughts and opinions.
When she isn’t busy gathering all the news, she enjoys learning about the rich history of the area. “I love the historical aspect of Titusville,” she said.
As the budding journalist begins her career here, she intends to use the experience to grow and hone her literary skills. “I want to continue learning and find different ways of writing stories,” she said. “I want to improve all my skills in writing, taking photos and interviewing people.”
If you have story ideas or know of events that Schrecengost might love to cover, get in touch with her at The Herald. She can be reached via email at kschrecengost@titusvilleherald.com or at (814) 827-3634.
