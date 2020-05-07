Memorial Day events may be in jeopardy this year, but the Titusville American Legion is still placing flags on the graves of deceased veterans.
The flags will be available at the American Legion, 113 E. Central Ave., Titusville, on May 16. Doors will open at 8 a.m., but with a different format this year due to the coronavirus.
There will be no gathering inside the building. Those who want flags should go to the door on Diamond Street to pick up flags or join with veteran volunteers. As always, all volunteers are welcome.
The American Legion offers their thanks to all of Titusville.
For more information, call (814) 827-1112. Ask for Brenda or one of the officers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.