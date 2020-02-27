Students rally around Titusville teacher as she wins Golden Apple Award for 2nd time

Jen Sampson, Hydetown Elementary classroom facilitator, was awarded the Golden Apple Award on Jan. 22 after she was nominated by two students, Kyler Madden and Jackson Oviatt. Left to right: Lou Baxter, JET 24; Stacy Houck, Principal; Kyler Madden; Jackson Oviatt; Jen Sampson; Quincy Sampson; Shawn Sampson; Sophia Sampson; and Mary Melvin, Edinboro Early Childhood and Reading Department.