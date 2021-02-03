By Lorri Drumm
Herald Managing Editor
Every year, as Groundhog Day approaches, reporters do one of two things. They either head to Punxsutawney or they create a local legend of their own.
What more reliable source can you find to offer a long-term weather prediction than a North American ground squirrel, right?
Folks in this area may have heard of a former, short-lived Crawford County prognosticator. Cochranton Carl did his best to let local folks know when spring would arrive from about 2004-2014. Rumor has it he retired.
Around this time a couple years ago, another rumor (and likely altered photo) surfaced of a different animal variety that may have predicted a summer anomaly in Warren County — Wally the Warren Wallaby.
Wally might be fictional, but what is known is that on July 5, 1816 ice formed on the Allegheny River in what is known as the “year without a summer.” Wally may have called it in a February forecast.
There are no stories of Wally in the Titusville area, but there have been ample sightings of groundhogs, or woodchucks, for those who prefer that term.
It was a common sight last fall at one residence near Hydetown to see “Hydetown Hank” standing on his hind legs eating apples not far from his den. Hank typically enjoyed the fruit early in the morning — breakfast, apparently.
A groundhog typically sticks close to home. They usually don’t wander farther than 50 to 150 feet from their den during the daytime, according to the Internet Center for Wildlife Damage Management.
Hank also seems to be camera-shy. In anticipation of today’s spring predicting event, photos were taken but none that got close enough to really show Hank in all his glory.
Unlike his relative in Punxsutawney, Hank has yet to emerge from his den this year, so no recent photos were taken.
Groundhogs are deep hibernators, according to the SUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry. They chow down before the chill, building up body fat, then enter winter burrows, lower their heart rates and stop nearly all movement to make it through the cold months.
Although Hank seems much less personable than his famous weather-predicting relative, there are some local groundhogs that seem more accustomed to humans — dead or alive.
“Cemetery Sam” popped out of a burrow last summer and didn’t seem bothered by the nearby human pointing a camera in his direction. It was a sunny day and he saw his shadow, but he didn’t offer any predictions.
By the time this hits your kitchen table, Phil will have made his prediction.
According to the Stormfax Almanac, which has been tracking Phil’s predictions since 1887, Phil has been correct only 39% of the time. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, which analyzed Phil’s predictions from 2008 to 2018, he was right only 40% of the time.
Drumm can be reached by email at ldrumm@titusvilleherald.com.
