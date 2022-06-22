The Titusville Council on the Arts’ Annual Music Festival has gone by many names. While the festival is used to change, this year even the format and location will be different, as on June 24 and 25 local and regional artists will spread out, playing concerts in various local businesses including Orr’s Brewing Company, Fat Chad’s Tap and Steakhouse, The Mercantile and Titusville Iron Works.
Over the years, the Titusville Council on the Arts’ has had music festivals by many different names. There was the HOTAfest, Titusville Folk & Bluegrass Festival and the RAW Fest. While the festival has had many different names, the event has always brought regional musicians to town so that area residents can enjoy live music.
This year’s festival will go by just the Titusville Council on The Arts Music Festival. Unlike in past years, the festival is not centered around just one type of music.
Trying to highlight a variety of local and regional musicians, the TCA decided to branch out a bit in terms of genres for their music festival over the last few years.
“TCA’s mission is to keep the arts alive and growing in Titusville. We hope by having local and regional musicians, we can continue to do just that. We have a lot of great talent in our area and we want to be able to help promote and support them in any way we can,” said Sarah Miller, director of the TCA.
This year’s edition will feature a change to more than just the name, as there will be an entirely new format. Throughout the weekend, music lovers can find artists playing concerts in businesses and bars all around town.
“Instead of hosting the festival in Scheide Park, we decided to work with local downtown businesses to offer a weekend full of music to our area,” said Miller.
Concerts start in the afternoon at The Mercantile. As the day gets later, musicians can be found at both Orr’s Brewing Company and Fat Chad’s.
On both Friday and Saturday the headliners can be found at The Iron Works. The hope is that those who wish to listen will be able to have a good time, while also having a good impact on the local economy.
“One of the things we like the most about this new format is that we can encourage locals to not only enjoy regional musicians, but also support downtown businesses,” said Miller.
There is also the benefit that unlike in the past, weather will have no impact on the performances. With all the music being played indoors, the performances will go on rain or shine.
Past festivals have also focused on music education. However, Miller said that over the last few years, places such as Bridge Studios and Rocsato Conservatory of Music are now offering lessons to the Titusville area. With those new organizations going strong, the TCA, according to Miller, no longer felt a strong need to offer musical workshops during the festival.
With the new format in place, Miller hopes that this iteration of the TCA Music Festival will be a hit with area residents. No matter how the festival has changed, there has been one aspect that has stayed the same over the years, showcasing area talent, and helping the community by bringing people into town.
“The goal is to bring a variety of great music to the Titusville area. We are trusting that by bringing regional musicians and downtown businesses together, it will benefit the whole town. This is our first year with this new format. If all goes well, we hope to continue grow the festival to offer more musicians in more businesses in town,” said Miller.
Listed below are the times and locations of the performances, with a brief description from the TCA about the artists and bands who will be gracing the various stages.
The Mercantile
1-3 p.m. Slim and Red: Also known as Myk & Lo, Slim and Red, a two piece Indie Nerd Twee Band, who reside in Northwestern Pennsylvania. From Comics and Tolkien to Life and Love; we write and speak our truth.
5-7 p.m. Shauna Pillar: 15 year-old local Shauna Grace Pillar, a freshman at Maplewood, has been singing songs for anyone who will listen since birth. With her uncommon joy and distinctive vocal lilt, Shauna’s musical stylings are best described as neo-traditional country/folk.
Fat Chad’s
6-9 p.m. Ethan Foulk: A Pittsburgh native now living in Waterford, Ethan Foulk has been making music in western Pennsylvania since he was a child. Performing as a solo act, this multi-instrumentalist delivers a wide variety of genres in his own style ranging from rock to bluegrass to reggae.
Orr’s Brewing Co.
6-9 p.m. Mitch Littler: Mitch Littler has become synonymous with great entertainment and high-energy, driving performances. His musical roots are planted firmly in the soul of the old blues and folk masters of the past. A true one-man band who has wowed crowds with his rich voice, harmonica, and guitar.
Titusville Iron Works
5-8 p.m. Tyler Ripper: Ripper is from northwestern PA. He plays original songs that he has written, acoustic covers of country, classic rock, alternative rock, & more.
8:30-10:30 Michael Christopher Band: Michael Christopher found perseverance and grit during his childhood growing up in rural Pennsylvania, and the lessons he learned along the way would be right at home in the lyrics of today’s most popular country music. His guitar-heavy, rock-edged sound intertwines with invocative lyrical virtuosity and positions him with elite company in the country music scene.
Saturday
The Mercantile
1-3 p.m. Jared Cooney: Jared Cooney is a professional musician and songwriter from NW PA. His music features unique styles of guitar playing, heartfelt lyrics, and fun covers from various genres.
Fat Chad’s Tap and Steakhouse
6-8 p.m. Brooke Surgener: Brooke Surgener is an indie folk/ pop artist from Erie, Pennsylvania; known for her bright, soothing voice and performance that leaves a lasting impact. Inspired by artists such as First Aid Kit, and Gabrielle Aplin, the multi-instrumentalist writes from personal experience that connects the listener to familiar feelings.
Orr’s Brewing Co.
6-8 p.m. Ashleigh Bennett: Bennett plays a combination of acoustic, singer-songwriter and indie music with a touch of folk and a hint of classical.
Titusville Iron Works-
7-8 p.m. Smilo & The Ghost: Formed in 2016, Smilo & the Ghost have been delivering hard-driving, old-time influenced folk-rock to crowds around the Northeast. The group has opened for national acts like Grammy Award Winning country duo Dan + Shay and alt-rock legends 10,000 Maniacs.
8:30-10 p.m. The Probables: The Probables are a rhythm-driven; folkcana/roots rock band from Jamestown, New York. The group has influences of Americana, folk, contemporary, bluegrass and rock; The Probables result was a fusion of a unique blend.
