HYDETOWN — Miss McFall’s First Grade Class at Hydetown Elementary School has some interesting turkey recipe variations.
— Kamdien, age 6: You put it in the oven and once it is done you check both ends with the thermometer.
— David, age 6: My mom and dad do it and it’s really hard. They do a lot of stuff. They normally put stuff that is like hot on it and this stuff that looks like pepper stuff but it’s not pepper stuff. It’s not hot.They put this sauce on it that makes it really tasty, like good good.
— Alexis, age 6: You put a turkey in a pot or something and then you put it in the oven. And then you wait for it to cook and you put a little salt and pepper and a little seasoning on it. And then you eat it.
— Korey, age 6: You go to the store and buy it. And then put it in the oven.
— Cooper, age 6: Catch a turkey. Then bring it home. Then put it in the oven. Then take it out of the oven.Then put it on the table. Then sit at the table then you stuff it. Then have Thanksgiving.
— Christian, age 7: Probably use an oven or grill it.
— Izaya, age 6: I would put a stick in it and then put it in the oven. And then I would cut it into 14 pieces.
— Alana, age 6: They put it in the oven. Sometimes they put it in the microwave.
— Sophia, age 6: My grandma has stuffing in it and then we put it in the oven. And then we take it outside to cut it. And then we wait a few hours and then we eat it on a plate.
— Abagale, age 7: You cook it in the oven. We stuff it with stuffing.
— Gabby, age 6: You find turkey. You put it in the oven. And then you get it out and cut a little hole and put stuffing in it. That’s how you cook a turkey.
— Zoë, age 7: You buy it at a store. You cook it. You cut it into pieces.
— Molly, age 6: First, you would take off the skin. Put it in the oven or a pan. Turn the oven on for 10 seconds. Take it out, put a fork in it, and check to see if it’s done. If it’s not done, put it in for two more minutes. And then if it’s not done put it in for one more minute and then it will be done.When it’s finished you can start having a big feast with more things with your mom and dad and your whole family.
— Amiya, age 6: You put it in the oven and then you have to wait an hour for it to cook. When everyone gets there, everyone gets to eat it. Happy Turkey Season!
— Melody, age 6: Just cook it for like 10 minutes and if it’s not done then cook it for two minutes. Then cook it for three minutes and then cook it again for 14 minutes if it’s not done. And then after 14minutes you can cook it again for 15 minutes and it MIGHT be done. And then cook it for four minutes and then it should be done.
— Alexandria, age 6: I know my mom cooks turkey every holiday because she buys it at the store. And then she cooks it.
— Jaxson, age 7: First, you put it in the oven. You put stuffing in it. And then you try to make the turkey clean with no dirt on it. And that’s all that I think. I think you put it in the oven for one hour maybe.
— Landyn, age 6: You put it in either the oven or a pot. And then you turn the oven on. And then when it beeps you take it out and you get the stuffing and throw the turkey away.
Mrs. Stewart’s First Grade Class offered their expertise on the subject, since they are all chefs.
— Chef Aries, age 7: I would use a grill to cook a turkey! First, I would get the turkey from the forest by picking it up by its legs. Next, I would chop his toes off. Then, I would cook the turkey on the grill. I would put on salt and a little bit of pepper on the outside of the turkey and cherries on the inside of the turkey.Then, I would cut the beak off. Last I would like it to taste test it. Then, I would get a marker to write on the turkey “Happy Thanksgiving!” Last, I would eat it!
— Chef Jayda, age 6: First, I would chop its head off and stuff it with stuffing! Then, I would put it in the sink and spank it. Then I would cut its leg off. Next I would cut it in half. Then I would put it in the oven for 21 minutes. Last I would take it out of the oven and give it to my mom to throw it on the table. I’d call my dad and say “eat the half with the leg!” I’d tell everyone else to come to eat dinner and my mom would eat the other half of the turkey and I would just eat mashed potatoes.
— Chef Brant, age 7: First you chop it’s head off! Then your mom yells “The turkey is ready!” Then you put salt on it.Then you get ham to go with it. Then you do my favorite part: you get rolls to go with it! And last,you cook it!
— Chef Zane, age 7: First you put the turkey in a pan. Next you turn on the oven to 328 degrees and put the turkey in the oven. Then, don’t forget when the turkey is done, take it out of the oven and check its temperature. Next, cut the turkey open. Then, you cut up some bread and put it in the turkey.Last, eat it!
— Chef Alexis, age 6: I cook my turkeys for two minutes. I do my secret ingredient on my turkeys( I won’t give it away!).My family puts gravy on it.
— Chef Brady, age 7: Number 1 cook it. Step 2 put cheese in it. Step 3 put pepperoni in it. Step 4 put mashed potatoes and gravy inside the turkey and put it in the oven for 15 minutes.
— Chef Emerson, age 7: First you get a turkey. Next you need supplies. Then you put the turkey in the oven. Last you eat it!
— Chef Logan, age 6: Step 1 you cook the turkey for 15 hours. Step 2 you must leave it plain! Step 3 add pepper and salt to it. Step 4 you must put it in the oven. Step 5 you must heat it up! Step 6 you must be with a grown up. Step 7 have a family member with you. Step 8 have a fork and a knife. Step 9 eat your turkey! Step 10 get mashed potatoes. Step 11 be good!
— Chef Seth, age 6: Step 1: salt and pepper the turkey. Step 2: put the turkey in the oven for 2 hours. Step 3 take the turkey out of the oven. Step 4 then cut the turkey into bite sized pieces and then have a great Thanksgiving!
— Chef Teagen, age 6: First you buy a turkey. Next you grill the turkey. You wait 10 minutes and 50 seconds. Then, stuff it full of stuffing. Last you eat it!
— Chef Bryce, age 7: First buy a turkey, mashed potatoes and gravy. Next cook the turkey for 2 hours and then you eat the turkey!
— Chef Natalie, age 6: First is the electric roasted. Next is waiting for 15 minutes. Then take the turkey out of the electric roaster. Next put salt on it. Next put the turkey on the table. Put salad leaves on it. Next taste it! The taste testers are Matteson and Isaiah. They say it is good! I am done!
— Chef Billy, age 6: I chop its head off! I put paper in it. Put it in the oven for 1,000,0000 hours and 6,666,666 minutes. I slice it up! I eat it!
— Chef Isabell, age 6: I would cook it for 10 minutes. We put bread in it. We put toppings on it. Then we eat it!
— Chef Takoda, age 7: Buy the turkey, put it in the fridge, then put it in the oven. Then I cook it for ten minutes and 50 seconds. Then you stuff in the turkey. Then put it on the table. Put decorations on the turkey with cherries and mashed potatoes, salad, and more. Time to eat the turkey! The turkey is yummy! Next year we are going to have a yummy Thanksgiving!
— Chef Taylor, age 7: First the turkey is done. We take it out of the crockpot that has a turkey in it. I take it out. I put cheese inside of it. I put it in the crockpot. I put it in for 15 minutes. Last, I eat it!
— Chef Maryan, age 6: First I would get the turkey out of the freezer. Next, I would put seasoning on it like salt and pepper. Then, I would put it in the oven. Last, I would check to see how hot it was, cut it, and then eat it!
