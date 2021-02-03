By Garrett Dvorkin
Herald Staff Reporter
Those who have lived in Titusville know that when snow starts to stick, there is only one place to go, Burgess Park.
The park is famous for its steep incline that allows Titusville’s youth to gain speed, and maybe a little air, while skidding down on plastic sleds.
While area residents know that the Burgess hill is the best in town, on Friday, some out-of-town sledders gave Titusville’s sledding spot some praise. “Its the second best hill I’ve ever been down,” said Ava Maroney, an elementary student from Pittsburgh. “The only better one is just more straight.”
Maroney and her family are in town to visit her grandparents, Joe and Jan Tumas.
Ava was sledding with her mom, Jessie, and several family members. In total there were about 15 sledders making their way down the hill.
While the rest of the family considers Ava to be an “extreme sled rider,” she was not the one who broke one of the three sleds the family has used on Friday.
Throughout the two hours the family was out in the snow, they continued to test how fast and far they could go. Speaking to the broken sleds, Jessie said it was due to “too many adult riders.”
While the family is new to the area, they are very familiar with the outdoor activities Titusville has to offer.
The family came to Titusville in December, but the snow that fell wasn’t deep enough for Ava and the gang to reach any good speeds. After going down once or twice, they noticed that the hill was almost barren from their sleds.
When she came back to visit her grandparents this time, once snow started to fall, the family made a beeline to Burgess park.
When they were driving into town, Ava looked out the window at the park and told her parents “that’s the hill we are we are going to later.”
The Tumas/Maroney family has more on their agenda than just sledding down Burgess Park hill while in the area.
While the Burgess hill came highly recommended, they also want to try out a hill on Pithole Road in Oil Creek State Park. As experienced sledders, they are only in search of the best of hills.
After they have exhausted all the local sledding spots, the family plans on taking a trip to Meadville to do some “night snow tubing.”
While this may seem like a lot of outdoor activities for a family to do, the Tumas’ describe themselves as “always being outdoors.”
While some families go to the beach for vacation, their family goes camping every February in Moraine State Park. They play corn hole in the snow, sled, fish, and really embrace being outside in the Pennsylvania winter.
Outdoor opportunities are actually something that first brought the family to the Oil Valley Region. One activity loved by everyone in the clan is fishing.
While the temperature may be below freezing, Jesse and Sarah Tumas said they had to stop their dad, Ava’s grandfather, from going out in conditions like this.
“He wanted to take us all fishing tomorrow,” said Tumas, who would rather wait until there is less frost on the creeks.
The extended family will also gather for hunting season. The men in the family came to visit during hunting season to see what the woods around Titusville have to offer.
As the family is new to the area, they said that there are just so many reasons to keep wanting to come back. While the adults mentioned seeing their family and the numerous places to go hunting and fishing, Ava seemed to be stuck on how great the sledding hill was.
“You go so fast you can almost reach the street,” she said.
Dvorkin can be reached by email at Gdvorkin@titusvilleherald.com.
