By Garrett Dvorkin
Herald Staff Reporter
When driving through Townville, if you pay attention to the signage, you will realize you are in a borough with decades of history.
What you might not know is that Townville, throughout the years, has been a part of many different municipalities, and almost had a different name.
History buffs will know that the borough is named after Noah Town, but Town was not the first to inhabit the land.
In 2017, to celebrate Townville’s 150th birthday, The Herald’s Mary Hill spoke with Gordon Van Cise, who had lived in the borough for more than 50 years.
According to Van Cise, and confirmed through other sources, the first settler in the area was Ransom Kingsley. In 1822, following the Kingsley’s, several men came to the general Townville area and set up farms throughout the area. Kingsley’s settlement was within the current boundaries of the borough, in the north end of the town. This would end up being called Kingsley’s Corners.
Noah Town was the next man to settle after Kingsley. Town cleared a farm and erected the first saw-mill in this locality on Muddy Creek around 1833. Unlike Kingsley, Town set up his settlement further south.
Mary Ann Bidwell Higby detailed the history of Townville in her book, “The First Hundred Years of Townville and Vicinity.” In her book, Higby said that, “Most of the homes were a quarter of a mile southeast of Kingsley’s Corners, where Noah Town made his permanent home. In fact, the village was forming there, and was now known as Townville.”
What may have helped grow the town in his area, Mr. Town had the first store in the village.
Originally, Kingsley set up the first post office for the area. It was called “Kingsley’s.” That post office was set up in the 1830s, when only a few families were in the area. To help out the settlers, the established Kingsley set up the post office in his home. He was the area’s first postmaster, and held the role for 20 years.
The name of the post office was not changed until April 22, 1865, when it was named Townville.
Townville Borough was incorporated in 1867. When it was incorporated, it had to elect officers. The first officers, who were elected on Oct. 8 of that year, were as follows: W. B. King, Burgess; Horace C. Rounds, Thomas Shonts, Salmon Phillips, Byron Smith and John Hawthorn, Council; A. F. Titus, Constable; H. C. Birchard, Clerk and Secretary.
Before it was incorporated, Townville was a part of a handful of municipalities. Originally, Townville was included within Mead Township, where it stayed from 1788-1824.
During 1824, Randolph Township was created, and Townville was a part of Randolph for five years, ending in 1829, when Troy Township was created.
Townville was a part of Troy Township for 22 years until the creation of Steuben Township. Finally, after 16 years in Stueben, the borough was incorporated.
Incorporation was granted following the application to the Court of Quarter Sessions for Crawford County by the majority of the landowners of the town.
Its population in 1870 was 280. By an error in the census of 1880, it was accredited with 610 inhabitants. Even though there might not have been more than 600 people living in Townville at the time, it was big enough for a newspaper. The Townville Weekly News was started in the spring of 1881 by J. L. Rohr, who was editor and publisher.
While Noah Town moved away from Townville prior to his death in Erie, his influence did not stop. In The Herald article, Van Cise said that Town is the reason for the creation of the borough’s fire department, which was created in 1926.
The borough purchased two 40-gallon chemical engines after one of Townville’s most prominent houses burned down. “The house, owned by Noah Town (Townville is named after Mr. Town), burned down and that was the impetus to start the fire department,” Van Cise said.
Townville was one of the borough’s that greatly benefited from the oil boom. Van Cise said that many were employed building the wooden barrels needed to transport Titusville’s oil.
At a time during the boom, Townville had a cheese shop, a dairy, a wood shingle plant, carriage factories, blacksmiths, photography shops and even a hotel.
The borough thrived for many years, but fires and a decline in the oil boom did its damage. Fires in 1929 and 1930 destroyed an entire area of downtown, as well as the Townville school.
Van Cise said that many people did not rebuild, a combination of the amount of loss and the creation of the automobile, and left town.
More than 150 years later, however, Townville is still going strong.
Dvorkin can be reached by email at Gdvorkin@titusvilleherald.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.