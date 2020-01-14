Artist to perform Emotion into Art show at Pitt

TITUSVILLE – Artist Tom Varano, known for creating large custom portraits in just minutes and sharing inspirational messages with his audience, will perform his Emotion into Art show at the University of Pittsburgh at Titusville next week.
The free show, which is open to the public, will be held Thursday, Jan. 23 in Boomer’s, located on the first floor of the McKinney Student Union.
“Seeing a brief segment of Tom’s performance at a conference this past October was inspiring in itself,” said Stephanie Fiely, Pitt-Titusville’s director of student life. “He had the ability to create two remarkable portraits upside down while telling the history of the people he was painting. It was amazing to see his talent. I knew at that moment it would be a memorable presentation for our campus and community that we could not pass up offering during the spring term.”
During Varano’s presentations, he uses his fingertips, palms and multiple brushes to paint custom portraits on a 4-foot-by-5-foot canvas in just minutes. He typically creates three or four paintings while powerful music plays. In between each painting, he shares inspirational messages addressing a wide variety of topics.
In 2018, Varano performed on the Pitt-Bradford campus, where he unveiled portraits he had painted of Dr. Livingston Alexander, president of Pitt-Bradford and Pitt-Titusville, and Dr. Jim Evans, Pitt-Bradford’s vice president and dean of student affairs, who both retired that year. As a tribute to both administrators, Pitt-Bradford’s Student Government Association and Student Activities Council hired Varano to paint the portraits, which now hang in Livingston Alexander House on Pitt-Bradford’s campus.
“We do not know what portraits will be created during the show at Pitt-Titusville,” Fiely said, “but I can assure you everyone who attends will be enthralled by Tom’s skill and passion to educate and entertain them during the event.”
The event is sponsored by Pitt-Titusville’s Student Life Office. For more information contact Fiely at (814) 827-4455 or stthomas@pitt.edu.
