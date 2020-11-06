Yesterday residents all across Crawford County exercised their civic duty voting in the 2020 General Election.
While many voters already cast their ballots via early voting, local election officials indicated that the number of votes cast in person was record-breaking.
This election was not just different for the electorate, but also for the candidates. Those running in local races said that the pandemic lessened the importance of in-person events and made the candidates turn to other methods to reach voters.
Some candidates ran a laid back campaign, while others took to social media. The races for office in Crawford and Venango counties featured both experienced and first time candidates who all tried to navigate the 2020 election waters as best as they could.
Mike Kelly is an experienced politician. Representing the 16th congressional district since 2011, Kelly, a Republican, has run multiple campaigns. Speaking about how Kelly campaigned for re-election, his Campaign Manager Melanie Brewer said that the focus was on connecting to voters on a person-to-person basis. “We took a more one-on-one approach this time,” said Brewer.
While in previous campaigns Kelly held mass rallies, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the campaign had to think smaller. “We did targeted mailers and targeted social media,” said Brewer. Kelly also put forth a message that voters should vote however they feel most comfortable whether it be in-person or not.
Kelly’s challenger, Democrat Kristy Gnibus, relied less on experience and more on running an accessible campaign. Gnibus, who has never run for office before, said that “as a first time candidate, I have nothing to compare it to.”
After holding a few outdoor in-person events in the summer, after COVID-19 cases started to rise in Pennsylvania, Gnibus and her campaign turned to the web. “Facebook, Instagram and social media. We want to be accessible,” said Gnibus.
Accessibility was a big part of the Gnibus campaign. Gnibus tried to target voters who felt that the system had failed them. “We tried especially hard to get young and disenfranchised voters,” she said. Gnibus also realized that the way her electorate was voting had changed. She encouraged voters to treat voting like “an insurance plan.” Gnibus said she told voters “Why take the chance?” “You never know whats going to happen on election day … you might be sick, you might have to quarantine.”
With election results being delayed in Crawford County, Gnibus wanted voters to know that the results might take a while. Win or lose, Gnibus was delighted with the campaign she ran. “We feel incredibly proud of our campaign,” said Gnibus. “We worked so hard.”
Another candidate who focused on young voters was Shelbie Stromyer, a Democratic challenger for Pennsylvania’s 21st State Senate District. Like Gnibus, Stromyer is also running for office for the first time.
Stromyer, who was approached to run by the Democratic Committee, ran because “there hasn’t been a real race run here for 50 years.” Speaking about her campaign, Stromyer said that since a Democrat had not seriously ran, there was no campaign infrastructure. “We had to start from scratch, no money. We just talked to everyone,” she said.
Since the start of her campaign Stromyer said she put 12,000 miles on her car trying to connect with all her electorate. Stromyer said she ran because she was tired of seeing U-hauls take young people away from Western Pennsylvania. “This campaign was for our young people. I just got tired of seeing young people leave,” she said.
While some candidates tried to connect with voters in more traditional approaches, others turned to social media and used more creative measures. Matt Ferrence, the Democratic challenger for Pennsylvania’s 6th house district held virtual town halls and other virtual events to differentiate himself from Republican incumbent Brad Roae.
“We couldn’t reasonably do in-person campaigning,” said Ferrence. “So we moved digital and tried to produce as much content as possible.” Ferrence hosted events like his Monday morning sketch sessions where we would draw while voters asked him questions.
Ferrence desribed his approach as “on-demand campaigning.” Unlike with rallies, voters could go to Ferrence’s page whenever they wanted to be informed. As a writer, Ferrence had to re-think how he used social media to try to make everything voters saw as visually appealing as possible.
Some races are more competitive than others. Kathy Rapp, the incumbent Republican for the Pennsylvania’s 65th Legislative District of the House of Representatives, faced little competition as she ran unopposed in both the primary and general elections.
Rapp said that she ran “a laid back campaign.” Rapp said that she didn’t do much campaigning as her voting record and values stand for themselves.
When asked about how she connected with voters, Rapp responded that her office never closed down during the pandemic. According to Rapp, her staff were “always in the office helping people.” She said her office revived about 3,000 calls about unemployment.
