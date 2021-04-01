Numerous reports have tumbled onto Herald desks in recent days as telephones rang endlessly with reports of typically elusive creatures seemingly making themselves at home right in Titusville.
One such sighting occurred on Tuesday as the sun and warmth drew some would-be picnickers to Scheide Park. The pair had just arranged their lunch on a table when the woman said she got a whiff of a “pretty unpleasant” aroma. “It reminded me of my grandmother’s fur coat,” she said. “You know, like after she went out in the rain and stuffed the coat in the closet for a long time.”
Her lunch date said he heard a “low grunting sound” prior to also smelling something he could only describe as “stale and musty.” “It might be what I would smell like if I had never ever bathed in my whole life,” he said.
As they both turned to see what or who might have taken an interest in their lunch, they were so startled that they fled from the park and straight into The Herald.
“It was tall and covered in hair,” the out-of-breath woman blurted out.
“I think it just took a sip of my wine,” the man said as he peeked out the window from between the blinds. “That thing better not eat my cheese!”
While nobody at The Herald actually saw the alleged uninvited lunch guest, the pair were certain they had been approached by “Bigfoot” or “Sasquatch.”
Jason Trost has been on numerous hunts in hopes of just such an encounter. He said that people come from all over the place to this area in hopes of a sighting. He’s seen evidence and added that the Miller farm is a “stomping ground.”
He hasn’t, however, ever heard of Bigfoot strolling around a City park in the middle of the day in hopes of joining a couple dining on gourmet cheese, grapes, a French baguette and wine.
“They like peanut butter,” Trost said. “That’s a good draw.”
He did not specify which brand or if they prefer creamy or chunky.
Trost added that it seems like Sasquatch also seems to favor a “camera that takes really blurry pictures.”
When it comes to blurry pictures, The Herald also captured one in Oil Creek. It seems to show a creature that resembles the Loch Ness Monster or Nessie.
How or why a sea serpent that may inhabit a lake in the Scottish Highlands would also be taking a dip in Oil Creek is a mystery.
It could be the warm, sunny weather is irresistible to both man and beast.
Maybe it’s just because today is that one day of the year when imaginations run wild and infiltrate the news.
Drumm would prefer not to be contacted regarding the authenticity of this story.
