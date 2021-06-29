Traveling down the sidewalks and roads of Titusville with the wind in your face, it can be hard to focus on anything but the road ahead of you.
Once you can get a hang of riding on one of Titusville Seg Tours Segways, you can finally start to pay attention to the historic stories and anecdotes coming through your ear piece along the way.
Anyone who thinks a Segway tour might be too much for them should first talk to owner Sam Logsdon.
Logsdon, after purchasing 10 Segways, has his first Segway tour on Saturday. He has spent the past few weeks getting himself acclimated to both the routes and the machines, and considers himself a pro.
For anyone who might not be quite a professional on the machines, he said they are “extremely intuitive” and once in balance mode, make more than 100 corrections per second to keep the rider upright. That means you can take the whole family, including grandma and grandpa.
The tour, which takes riders around Titusville faster than walking speed, goes around a loop down near Drake Well Museum, before coming back through the Victorian house lined streets of downtown.
The tour takes riders through nature and through the streets of town, ducking for low branches and bracing knees for potholes. There is never a dull moment on a Segway.
While piloting your Segways, Logsdon tells stories of powerful people and grand events in Titusville’s heyday. Most of Logsdon’s material covers the 50 years of Titusville’s oil boom, which ran until the 1930s.
“That’s when all those great stories happened with vibrant characters,” he said.
Through doing research at the Benson Memorial Library and taking quotes and information from old editions of The Titusville Herald, Logsdon tells the story of Titusville through the people who lived that history.
“I’ve always been drawn to stories of people more than actual events,” said Logsdon, “I let them tell their stories.”
He does have a warning, some of Logsdon’s favorite stories are not Titusville’s most glamorous. He feels that too much of what is in the history books has been cherrypicked. However, when you dive deep into the lives of those more than 100 years ago, you find what life was really like.
“People had such great rich stories,” said Logsdon, “Some are good, some are bad.”
Logsdon hopes that his Segway tour business can piggyback on other great tourist assets in the area like Drake Well Museum and the Oil Creek & Titusville Railroad.
Too often, Logsdon said, the 20,000 people who come to ride the trains come into town, go on a train ride and hightail it out of town.
“I want to give them something else to do, so maybe they end up staying the night in town and spend a couple bucks,” he said. He feels that currently, Titusville’s historic attractions are not being used to their full potential, “We have an asset that is underutilized.”
Logsdon is a big history buff. One of his favorite places to visit is the Gettysburg Battlefield. Gettysburg has a Segway tour company and when Logsdon went to visit one time, he went on the tour. After he got off of the Segway, the first question that entered his mind was, “When is the next time I can ride them?”
It wasn’t too long after that when Logsdon decided that maybe he should bring the fun of Segway riding to his home town. He purchased 10 Segways to set up his own tour company.
He has barely gotten off the machines since then. He even spent the day in his office with the goal of doing everything he normally does, but on the Segway.
He was rotating on the machines while taking calls and driving around to grab another pen or pencil.
Once you get on one of his Segway’s — just as happened to him — Logsdon says you will want one of your own.
Currently, Titusville Seg Tours offers one tour route. The company gives tours during the warm months seven-days-a-week. Tours start at 10 a.m., and the last tour of the day takes off at 8 p.m. They run every other hour.
For reservations, Logsdon asks that people call Titusville Seg Tours at (814) 775-0224.
Today at R.A.W Fest, Logsdon will be giving 30- minute condensed tours called his Love and Murder Tours. The tour is full of romances and marriages that go sour and have gruesome ends.
He is also working on a fall foliage tour and other special tours for those who cannot wait to get back on a Segway.
The tours, which allow you to see Titusville from a different perspective, are something that is now unique to Titusville, and cannot be found except in big cities and at big tourist locations.
Logsdon is happy to offer those in the Oil Valley, as “a dual experience of riding a Segway and hearing something fun and entertaining.”
Dvorkin can be reached by email at Gdvorkin@titusvilleherald.com.
