Last year, the Titusville NovaCare welcomed a new full-time physical therapist who has helped its staff expand the clinic’s services and grow its outreach to the community.
Tony Sacerino joined the clinic’s team full-time in April 2019 after occasionally filling in his services. He said the clinic did not have a full-time physical therapist on staff for about a year prior to his appointment.
Some of the main focuses of the clinic include providing full-time physical therapy treatment for the immediate area, engaging in community events and supporting local workers and the companies they work for.
“We’re planning on educating and informing companies on what we can do to help them and their workers,” Sacerino said, adding that he and the clinic’s staff want to “help fill the gaps of where people need help.”
Sacerino’s specialties include outpatient orthopedic, concussion and vertigo treatment, and he said the clinic has worked since his arrival to expand its worker compensation and vestibular rehabilitation programs
“We try to promote prevention rather than reaction to keep people healthy,” Sacerino said.
NovaCare’s community engagement comes from a variety of events both in the clinic and out in the community. Examples include a free yoga class the clinic’s physical therapy assistant Heidi Wonderling leads every Tuesday, a quarterly speaker series and events through the Titusville YMCA.
Recently, Sacerino said the clinic finished organizing a new monthly event at the Y, called NovaCare Cafe, in which Wonderling will spend time discussing various topics relating to health and well-being. The event this month will be held from 10 to 10:45 a.m. on Jan. 28 at the Y, with the topic focusing on causes, treatment and prevention of back pain.
Born and raised in Johnstown, Sacerino earned his doctorate of physical therapy from Widener University in 2010 and completed a year-long orthopedic specialization residency in 2014. He and his wife moved to Franklin from Elwood City in July and recently welcomed a baby boy to the family.
Overall, Sacerino feels he enjoys working in smaller communities and getting to know them, and that the Titusville NovaCare has a family atmosphere that is not present at most clinics. He said the advantage to the NovaCare brand is that it has the financial backing of its national chain, but the feel of a small-town clinic.
“The small-town feel is important to me, especially with my family,” Sacerino said.
The Titusville NovaCare facility, located at 210 S. Perry St., is open from 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays; from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesdays; and from 8 a.m. to noon on Fridays.
