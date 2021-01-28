By Garrett Dvorkin
Herald Staff Reporter
You have just come back from a long day at the lake. You and your friends settle down in your cabin for the night. You look around your getaway when suddenly, the radio turns on.
The room, with wooden walls and lake house décor, seems very normal. The voice on the radio starts to read some news and introduces some classic hits.
While in the cabin, you start to notice some odd locks and weird noises. You start to hear some rain and wind and suddenly, everything changes.
The cabin you’re imagining is not actually located by a lake deep in the woods, but rather in the heart of Titusville. The cabin is one of the settings for an experience at Unlock the Adventure: Escape Experience, located at 118 West Spring Street. Owners Kirk Boemmel and Brett Persing were happy to open their newest experience to eager guests earlier this month.
The newest room, called “Survive the Storm,” gives those who dare enter the experience of surviving a major storm. While most escape-rooms will focus on puzzles, wordplay and other games, Boemmel and Persing like to focus on the experience.
“Its all about immersion,” said Boemmel. “We don’t want you to feel like you are 20 feet off of Spring Street, but that you are actually in a cabin in the woods.”
They like to think their escape rooms are more than just “solving puzzles,” but giving guests a great overall experience. The experience comes naturally to them. Before opening their escape room, Boemmel and Persing ran a haunted house.
As the two founders are keen on making the experience feel real, there are many different ways that escape rooms can create their illusion.
While Boemmel is the one who mainly builds the rooms and handles construction, Persing is the one behind the computer.
Persing puts a lot of effort into making sure all senses are engaged through sound, lighting and realism.
The radio featured in “Survive the Storm” has over four hours of audio recorded for it. Persing listened to “old-timey” radio broadcasts to make sure his radio messages were as authentic as possible.
“Everything in the rooms is cohesive with the story,” Persing said.
Boemmel and Persing have been working on the cabin experience for years. Every item in the room has a story behind it.
Some items are made in-house. Some are found at yard sales. Some are gifts from family members.
Persing pointed to a mounted fish on the wall and said that his dad had given it to him.
Authenticity is the name of the game.
While escape rooms usually have a big LED clock that counts down the guests time, Unlock the Experience goes in a different direction.
“There wouldn’t be an LED clock in the middle of a cabin,” said Boemmel. The goal was to create a replica so that guests would not lose their immersion during the experience.
The two like to think of themselves as perfectionists, who say that the rooms they build are almost extensions of their personalities.
“We design these rooms from our heads out,” said Boemmel. Since they consider themselves to be creative, they didn’t want to buy a kit and set up a room that you could find anywhere else.
Boemmel and Persing debuted their newest experience on Jan, 8, 2021. This date is important to the two as it was also their first day back open after the three-week shutdown order that went into place back in December.
As Christmas time is one of the busiest times for Unlock the Experience, the two were just waiting to open back up and show off their newest creation.
The most recent shutdown came after they were closed for nearly three months in the Spring.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the two made the decision to operate at half capacity.
As they have three rooms and two operators, they used to operate two rooms at the same time. Now, there is only one group in the building at a time.
As there is very limited contact with those not in your household, the two owners consider their escape rooms a very safe activity to do.
As they opened their new experience, the owners were happy to report that “the last few weeks have been really busy.”
They both said that people who have come to try their experiences told them they were just happy to get out and do something fun. Return customers were “waiting anxiously” for the newest room to open up.
They even have visitors come from out of town just to try their rooms.
Recently, a couple came from out-of-state after hearing about the Titusville business. The couple had been to over 250 escape rooms across the country. They told Boemmel and Persing that theirs was one of the best rooms they had ever tried. They said it was, “a real jewel in the small town of Titusville.”
For those who may worry that the escape rooms are just for thrill seekers, Boemmel and Persing wanted to create a place for the entire family.
Unlike other styles, guests are not locked into the rooms at Unlock the Experience.
The two owners love escape rooms and frequently travel around to do other rooms with their wives. During their travels, the two learned how to make their own experiences even better.
“We want you to solve it, but we can also guide you there,” said Persing. “We want to see you with a smile on your face and having fun.”
They like to think that their experiences are for the entire family. There have been groups with three generations of players at the same time.
If you decide to experience it for yourself, pay attention to detail. Every nook and cranny, book title, and song choice are all integral to the experience.
The two have always loved magic and illusions and wanted to make something they would want to do themselves. “Our hearts are in these rooms and we hope that shows,” said Boemmel.
Dvorkin can be reached by email at Gdvorkin@titusvilleherald.com.
