The Titusville Historical Society is concluding their week-long 2020 Virtual History Day Camp today. Virtual Campers have been logging on to Zoom at 1 p.m. every day this week to learn about the Oil Valley.
The campers got to hear from local experts, ask questions about their own family history and participate in a daily scavenger hunt through town. The camp was hosted by Dr. Rhonda Clark, Kathy Newsome and Carole Hall, of the historical society, with help from intern Molly Noctor.
The camp was held completely online, except for the scavenger hunt, which challenged campers to explore Titusville looking for historic sites.
Some of the online activities included an interactive tour of the Heritage Center, story time with “Miss Becky” from Benson Library and an interactive archeology lesson from Jenn Burden, of the Oil Region Alliance.
This week marked the second annual Historical Society History Camp. There were some return campers, and a host of fresh faces.
The camp was geared for children in grades two to six. An average of 10 campers took part each day.
If your child missed History Camp, don’t worry, there is another Virtual History Camp hosted by Drake Well Museum on August 4, 6, 11 and 13. The camp will take place from 10 to 11:30 a.m. and is open to kids aged 8-12.
Dvorkin can be reached by email at gdvorkin@titusvilleherald.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.