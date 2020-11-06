On Saturday at approximately 4:11 a.m. Titusville Police responded to a report of an active domestic dispute that was heard in the background of an open line 911 call.
When police arrived at the location the call came from, at 413 North Second Street, they could hear a verbal argument taking place, according to the police report of the incident.
Titusville Police knocked on the front door but the resident inside, identified as John Eason, refused to open the door. Police report that Eason was verbally aggressive and ignored their commands.
After giving Eason several opportunities to comply, police forced the door open to enter the residence and Eason was detained.
While police were detaining Eason, a female was observed exiting the side door of the residence. When Titusville Police ordered the female to stop, she took off running.
After one female had already fled the premises, police performed a sweep of the residence for other persons involved with the dispute. It was during the sweep that police found three marijuana plants and a large tote containing marijuana in plain view. Police secured the residence and a search warrant was granted for the North Second Street residence.
During the execution of the search warrant, Titusville Police continued found marijuana in several locations throughout the residence. In addition to the marijuana, police also found two digital scales with residue, a glass pipe with residue, numerous amounts of packaging materials, several syringes and a grinder.
When Titusville Police searched the attic of the residence, they discovered an approximately 40’ x 24’ homemade garden with the remains of leaves and stems throughout the soil. Police also found that the garden had a ventilation system.
After the search, John Eason, 48 of Titusville, was arrested and charged with one felony count of possession with intent to deliver marijuana and one count of possession of marijuana. Eason was also charged with one count of obstruction of administration of the law and a count of possession of drug paraphernalia.
Eason was transported to the Crawford County Jail to await arraignment. Charges are currently pending for the known female who fled the residence.
