By Garrett Dvorkin
Herald Staff Reporter
During their work session on Monday night, PENNCREST board members discussed a proposal to approve $10 million worth of work to the Maplewood school buildings.
PENNCREST Superintendent Tim Glasspool said that the renovations are being done to ensure Maplewood students are “warm, dry, and safe.”
The proposed project would include replacing Maplewood High School’s roof and doing extensive Guaranteed Energy Savings Act renovations on both Maplewood high school and elementary buildings.
The board learned of the need to replace asbestos flooring, the HVAC systems, lightings, doors, windows and water pipes to make the schools more energy efficient. While the improvements will help reduce energy consumption, the real need behind the projects is for student safety and comfort. According to Glasspool, there are currently three classrooms unused at Maplewood elementary that will be usable after the renovation.
School board members will vote Thursday night whether to enter into an agreement with McClure Company, a mechanical construction, engineering, maintenance and energy service organization based out of Harrisburg. McClure’s investigated the Maplewood schools and put together a proposal of what renovations they feel Maplewood needs.
Board members discussed Monday night what in the proposal could be cut to save on cost before being informed that the current proposal had already been stripped down to its “bare bones.” Of the approximately $9.1 million that the project will cost PENNCREST, the energy savings will amount to about $2.1 million.
While some residents may be wondering why PENNCREST is investing this much capital during a pandemic, board members were told now is the best time for the project to be carried out. According to Glasspool, “interest rates are historically low”.
”Since the Maplewood building was constructed in the 1970s, board members said they haven’t put much money into renovating the school since.
Glasspool pointed out that Maplewood is the PENNCREST school that currently has the most asbestos flooring. “Their systems are the oldest,” said Glasspool.
Due to the size of the Maplewood buildings, Glasspool hopes the work can be completed during the summer.
Glasspool said that most of the work done, unlike the new lighting fixtures, will be unseen.
The district’s board members will vote on whether to do the renovations during their voting meeting at 7 p.m. tonight at Saegertown Junior/Senior High school. The meeting can also be attended via Zoom.
Dvorkin can be reached by email at Gdvorkin@titusvilleherald.com.
