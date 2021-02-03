By Garrett Dvorkin
Herald Staff Reporter
HYDETOWN — Tempers flared at the Hydetown Borough Council meeting Monday night as a local resident inquired about potentially opening a new business.
The issue was eventually tabled by Council President Larry Roof as “tensions were running high.”
The supervisors heard from Richard Schenberg. He wants to open a detailing and inspection shop out of his home on the corner of Gresham and Main Street.
Schenberg presented council with three letters supporting his case — one from himself, one from a neighbor and one from Oil Creek Township, Venango County. The letters offered support to Schenberg as a businessman and vouched for his moral character.
The location where Schenberg wants to open up the shop is currently zoned as “Rural Residential,” according to Council Vice President Craig Ferara. Rural residential zoned areas are allowed a business to be operated on the premise as long as it is a “no impact home business.”
The council members were in disagreement as to whether the new business would create an impact. According to the zoning regulations, these businesses are not allowed to have outdoor signage, cannot make additional noise, cannot have parking and cannot have exterior lighting.
Schenberg assured the supervisors that this business would not need any of what the council said isn’t allowed and that he would not do any of the inspection work out of his garage. He stold council members that all he would do is send out work to other shops and sign inspection stickers.
As Schenberg presented his letters to the borough council, an argument broke out over the borough’s zoning rules and restrictions.
One councilman who was in favor of sticking to the current zoning was Sam Ridgway. He said that Schenberg needs to go through the borough zoning hearing board for this issue.
Ridgway believes that the zoning is there for a reason, and that buyers need to be aware of how their property is zoned before they purchase. “It’s the law,” said Ridgway. “This isn’t the old boys club of 40 years ago.”
Ridgway said that Hydetown has previously allowed too many exceptions to zoning rules. Agreeing with Ridgway’s position was Borough Council President Larry Roof. Roof encouraged council not to think about Schenberg and his business, but to think about zoning with a 25-30 year view of how it could effect the borough in the future. “We are setting a precedent,” said Roof.
Supporting Schenberg was Councilman Philip Myer. He argued that there were businesses all around Schenberg’s property, and that it would not be fair to Schenberg to deny him the ability to open up a business.
Myer said that “(Schenberg) has done things right all his life,” and vouched that Schenberg would follow all the rules that the borough would require him to do.
He also said that they have granted exceptions for “other things around him.” Myer pointed out the sign business and motorcycle shop in close proximity to the proposed business.
Also in support of approving the business was Councilman Jack Donovan. He thought it was unfair that if Schenberg had purchased a property “just 50 feet” in another direction he would be allowed by the zoning code to open his business.
Both Myer and Donovan wanted the borough to make a decision consistent to how they have acted in the past.
Schenberg was disappointed that the issue had been tabled. “I’ve been trying to do this for four and a half years,” he said.
The borough council, however, needs to decide if Schenberg would even need a zoning variance. The council members wanted to discuss this issue at a work session so they could talk through the issue and not bog down a voting meeting.
The council members would also like for Schenberg to have someone from the state come out and inspect the property first to see if it is even eligible to have a state inspection station on the property.
In other business, Hydetown Borough is seeking applications for three council members, a tax collector and a mayor in this year’s elections. Interested parties should send their applications to Borough Secretary Patricia Myer.
The next borough council meeting is scheduled to take place on Feb. 15, 2021. The meetings are held at the Hydetown Volunteer Fire Department at 7 p.m.
