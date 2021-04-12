By Garrett Dvorkin
The City of Titusville Zoning Hearing Board held a meeting on Thursday to discuss the subdivision of City property downtown.
The City, represented by City Manager Neil Fratus, submitted a subdivision request for property it owns in relation to the new Diamond Street green space.
Last year the City purchased parcels of commercial property on both Diamond Street and South Franklin Street to make room for the new park area.
While the City plans to use the demolished Diamond Street parcels for the park, it is in the process of selling the building located at 108-112 South Franklin Street.
While looking at the parcels to prepare for a potential sale, the City noticed that parcel #5900-000-A-1-14 — a small ‘S’-shaped piece of land that runs between the buildings and the Diamond Street parcel, — was part of the South Franklin Street.
To remedy the situation, the City decided to try and subdivide the parcel of land, transferring the ‘S’ shape parcel to be a part of the Diamond Street parcel. Since the subdivision would create a piece of land less than 4,000 square feet, City zoning regulations require a variance for the subdivision.
Three members of the Zoning Hearing Board, the amount needed for a quorum, Chairperson Lee Kafel, Joe Roddy and Bonnie Hull, were in attendance to preside.
Fratus assured the board that the potential new owners of the South Franklin Street buildings were aware of the subdivision request. The variance was approved unanimously.
Currently there is one business occupying the buildings and one tenant in the apartments upstairs.
