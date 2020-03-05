In celebration of the accomplishments of 2019, the Crawford County Conservation District’s Annual Luncheon was held on Feb. 27, at the Pleasantview Alliance Church with 125 people in attendance. District Staff Members Brian Pilarcik, Laura Dengler, Kathy Uglow, Breann Curry and Jennifer Kellogg were thanked for their dedication and commitment to the Conservation District and the newly hired Resource Conservation Technician, Sydney Holler ,was introduced.
Crawford County Commissioner Eric Henry administered the Oath of Office to newly appointed Commissioner Representative Francis Weiderspahn Jr., as well as re-appointed Farmer Director George Greig and re-appointed Public Director Amber Heil. All three received Certificates of Appointment from the State Conservation Commission.
Eugene Bocan, science teacher at Conneaut Area Senior High, was awarded the Conservation Educator of the Year plaque. Presenting the award on behalf of the Conservation District, Urban Director Wendy Kedziersk, complimented Bocan for his high standards and dedication to going the extra mile. He also received a citation for his work from the state House of Representatives and Senate.
Kellogg, presented Certificates of Accomplishment to township supervisors from: Athens, Conneaut, East Fairfield, East Fallowfield, Summerhill, West Fallowfield, West Mead and Woodcock townships, as well as Hydetown Borough, to acknowledge their successful completion of projects implemented with Dirt, Gravel and Low Volume Road grant funds. The funds, provided by the State Conservation Commission and the Penn State Center for Dirt and Gravel Roads through the Crawford County Conservation District, aim to improve and stabilize dirt roads and reduce sedimentation of streams.
The event concluded with a captivating program on “The Life of a Fish and Boat Commission Officer,” by Chad Doyle, conservation officer with the Pa. Fish and Boat Commission.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.