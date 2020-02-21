CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP – An Oil City man is facing charges for not complying with requirements for registered sex offenders.
On Feb. 19, Franklin-based Pennsylvania State Police performed a traffic stop on U.S. Route 322 around 5:12 p.m. on a report of the unauthorized use of a motor vehicle from Clarion Borough Police Department. Police reported that Paris L. Nevels, 35, was impaired and possessed controlled substances and drug paraphernalia.
According to the report, police later determined that Nevels’ phone number and vehicle he was driving did not match his Megan’s Law registration, as required. He was arraigned the same day before Magisterial District Judge Patrick Lowrey and committed to Venango County jail in lieu of $50,000 monetary bond.
Nevels faces two third-degree felony charges for failure to comply with registration of sexual offender requirements, two misdemeanor charges for possession of a controlled substance and use/possession of drug paraphernalia, two misdemeanor charges for driving under the influence of controlled substance, and two summary offenses for driving while his license was suspended/revoked and failure to use a seatbelt.
His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 26 before Judge Lowrey.
