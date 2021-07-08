MEADVILLE — The Meadville City Police Department is continuing its investigation of a robbery and homicide that took place at 376 ½ Walnut Street at approximately 3:10 a.m. on July 3
Police responded to a report of shots fired and found Nathaniel E. Harris, 19, a resident at the Walnut Street home, deceased.
The investigation led Meadville Police to issue a warrant for the arrest of Timothy T. Bolden on charges of robbery and criminal trespass in connection to the incident. Bolden has not been located.
Pennsylvania State Police and the Crawford County District Attorney’s Office are assisting with the investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.