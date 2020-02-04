IRWIN TOWNSHIP, Venango County — Two men lost their lives in a two-vehicle crash on a section of State Route 8 on Tuesday morning.
Jeffrey L. Sumpter, 54, of Louisville, Ohio was traveling north in a 2008 Ford Escape on the Richard Frame Memorial Highway at about 8:07 a.m. For unknown reasons, Sumpter crossed into the southbound lane, approximately four tenths of a mile south of Georgetown Road, according to a state police report from the Franklin barracks.
Sumpter's vehicle struck a 2019 Volkswagen Passat driven by Jeffery A. Fry, 43, of Utica.
The Ford spun and came to rest facing southbound in the northbound lane. Due to the force of the impact, Fry's vehicle skipped off a berm and came to rest in a ditch. Fry was not wearing a seat belt, according to the police report.
Both men were pronounced dead at the scene by Venango County Coroner Chistina Rugh.
State police announced the road was closed to traffic shortly after the crash. At approximately 1 p.m., Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced the road had reopened.
State police were assisted at the scene by Clintonville and Pine Township volunteer fire departments, Superior Ambulance, PSP CARS (Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Specialist) Unit and Hovis Towing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.