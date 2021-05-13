FRANKLIN, Venango County— The Venango County Commissioners Board proceeded during their meeting Tuesday to not only to protect county residents, but also their wallets.
The commissioners voted to approve a resolution creating a 911 Advisory Council while also approving a resolution against the addition of tolls on bridges on Interstate 80.
Commissioner Mike Dulaney introduced a resolution to the commissioners board that would see the creation of a 911 Advisory Council. The resolution, approved unanimously, creates a seven-member council including two members from police departments, two members from ambulance services and three members from fire departments.
This council will allow for emergency personnel to have some “ownership” in the service, according to Dulaney. The council will receive input from individuals involved in emergency situations, and will allow for the 911 service in the county to make improvements based on what first responders have to say.
“This will be a forum where they can communicate formally,” said County Commissioner Chairman Sam Breene.
Commissioner Dulaney, a former firefighter, said that while the fire department may know what they want from the dispatchers, they don’t know what the police would want. Creating an advisory board is one way to facilitate communication.
The commissioners took action Tuesday hoping to make sure that residents who use Interstate 80 do not have to shoulder a financial burden.
The commissioners unanimously approved a resolution of the imposition of tolls on bridges on Interstate 80. The imposition states that the county is against the addition of tolls on the interstate.
The commissioners are hoping to get in front of something that could see a negative impact on Venango County municipalities.
“I couldn’t oppose tolls more,” said Breene, who called the adition of tolls a “silly idea.”
According to Dulaney, if tolls were to be added, it would only make drivers use alternative routes to avoid paying.
“These roads are not built for that level of traffic,” he said. Dulaney feels that the tolls, which have been tossed around in Harrisburg but not yet proposed, could kill tourism and negatively effect commerce.
Dvorkin can be reached by email at Gdvorkin@titusvilleherald.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.