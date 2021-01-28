The National Weather Service in Cleveland has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Crawford and southern Erie County.
The advisory will stay in effect until 10 a.m. on Friday.
There are expected accumulations of 3-6 inches. The highest amounts of snow are expected in eastern portions of Erie and Crawford Counties.
According to the advisory, a cold air mass traveling across Lake Huron and Lake Erie will focus snow showers across inland northwest Pennsylvania.
Cities included in the advisory are Titusville, Meadville, Edinboro, Corry and Union City.
Low temperatures will be in teens tonight with northwest winds gusting up to 25 mph.
Drivers can plan on slippery road conditions that could impact morning or evening commutes. Those who have to use the roads are asked to slow down and use caution when driving.
