MEADVILLE – The acts who will be performing in the 2020 Toyota Concert Series, during
Crawford County Fair week, were finalized on Thursday.
This year’s Country Night will feature multiplatinum, Grammy-winning country star Brad Paisley, with special guest Jordan Davis.
Christian Night will feature platinum-selling artists Tauren Wells and Zach Williams, with special guest We Are Messengers.
The series will also feature America’s Got Talent winner, ventriloquist Darci Lynne.
“We are excited to once again offer the quality entertainment the Crawford County Fair has become known for. We have added a show that will appeal to kids, families and adults of all ages,” said Fair Board President George Deshner. “Darci Lynne is a phenomenal young entertainer with her ventriloquism and singing skills.”
“Brad Paisley appeared at the fair as a newcomer to the country scene several years ago,” Deshner said. “We’ll welcome him back with his high energy show to help celebrate our 75th anniversary along with Jordan Davis.”
“Our Christian night features two co headliners, Zach Williams and Tauren Wells and their special guest We Are Messengers,” Deshner added. “This will be a year you won’t want to miss the line up the fair has to offer.”
Paisley is a singer, songwriter, guitarist and entertainer whose talents have earned him numerous awards, including three GRAMMYs, two American Music Awards, 15 Academy of Country Music Awards and 14 Country Music Association Awards (including Entertainer of the Year), among many others.
He has been a member of the Grand Ole Opry since 2001. Paisley has written
21 of his 24 No. 1 hits and has accumulated over 20 million career total worldwide album sales, track downloads and streaming equivalents.
Paisley is involved with a successful ongoing multi-year ad campaign with Nationwide Insurance, along with Peyton Manning.
Singer-Ventriloquist Darci Lynne is the youngest contestant to ever win NBC’s
“America’s Got Talent.”
In 2018, she kicked off her national tour selling out her first headlining family-friendly show in just six minutes.
On the heels of a record-breaking 2019, Lynne kicked off her 2020 “Fresh Out of The Box” National Tour where she is sharing her passion for performance and taking her show from New York to Nevada.
All three shows are sponsored by Allegheny Toyota, Palmiero Toyota and Superior Toyota, and will be held on the Toyota Stage on the Fairgrounds. Tickets will be available through Etix starting on May 11, 2020. At the moment, tickets will only be available online at crawfordcountyfairpa.com, or by calling the Etix Call Center at (800) 514-3849.
