Crawford County voters will go to the polls on May 18 to vote in the primary election.
On the ballot for the Republican nomination for Clerk of Courts are two candidates — incumbent Patricia Wetherbee and challenger Roan Hunter.
Recently, the race has featured claims from Hunter who alleges that Wetherbee, in her time as Clerk of Courts, has overspent the budget for the office.
Hunter has information posted on social media, regarding his concerns of “financial irresponsibility in the office.”
On March 26, Hunter posted on his page saying, “Over the course of the last four years, the Clerk of Court’s office has spent a combined $80,000 or more tax dollars than they should have.”
Hunter also spoke with The Herald about the claims. Hunter said that he believes the Clerk of Courts overspent by $130,000 over the past five years, much of that coming from clerical staff spending.
Besides clerical staff, Hunter also mentioned sick leave expenses and office supply budget numbers that went over budget.
Hunter said that the budget figures from the past five years show that “the office has no financial responsibility.”
To respond to the allegations, The Herald spoke with both Wetherbee and County Commissioner Eric Henry.
Wetherbee noted that while it may seem that her office has consistently gone over budget, when looking at the entire picture, that claim is incorrect.
Weatherbee said that while Hunter did look at the Clerk of Courts budget, he did not look at the Orhpan’s Court budget.
The Orphan’s Court deals with those who cannot represent themselves, like adoptions, guardianship and deceased person’s estates. The Clerk of Courts for Crawford County’s role is to oversee both departments and budgets.
Wetherbee said that part of her deputy’s salary is paid from the Orphan’s Court as the deputy will work on both sides.
As Orphan Court matters are confidential, Wetherbee has one of her staff members work on adoption cases.
While her clerical staff budget comes from both the Orphan’s Court and the Clerk of Courts budget, Wetherbee said that the county CFO has had their salaries only be accounted for in the Clerk of Court’s budget.
Because of this, the Clerk of Courts budget is consistently over budget, while the Orphan’s Court budget reports surpluses. From the time period of 2017-2020 — data that Hunter used — the Clerk of Courts budget was close to $92,000 over budget while the Orphan’s Court had a surplus of almost $250,000. When the two budgets are combined, Wetherbee’s office seems to have been under budget by $144,000.
Crawford County Commissioner Eric Henry said the clerk’s office has saved the county money.
Henry mentioned there is not much that Wetherbee really controls of her budget.
“The only adjustments are union contracts,” said Henry.
As the commissioners approve yearly budgets, Henry said that for the Clerk of Courts, there isn’t much fat to trim.
“I’ve scoured these budgets,” said Henry. When it comes to budget increases, Henry said those decisions are “out of her hands.”
He said that if anything, Wetherbee could have asked the county for another deputy to manage the Orphan’s Court.
Dvorkin can be reached by email at Gdvorkin@titusvilleherald.com.
