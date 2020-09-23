Titusville officials obtained an administrative search warrant to search the structures located at 138 and 140 Diamond Street in Titusville on Thursday.
At approximately 11 a.m. Thursday, Titusville Code Enforcement Officer Skip Welling, aided by the city’s Public Works, Police Department, and Fire Department went to the location to execute the warrant. After receiving no response to knocks on the door or a phone call to the person in charge of the buildings, forcible entry was made at 11:10 a.m.
The purpose of the warrant was to look for and document structural deficiencies to the buildings that may be of danger to residents, citizens and pedestrians passing by, according to Welling.
Major structural deficiencies were found that posed a threat of imminent danger of collapse, as well as other hazards were found. After conferring with the City Solicitor, the building was deemed unsafe and its occupancy has been prohibited by the code official.
Code Enforcement and City officials will continue to work on this matter to ensure the safety of all citizens. The Office of Code Enforcement has a “zero tolerance” policy for unsafe structures and these matters will be dealt with aggressively as safety is our number one priority, Welling said.
