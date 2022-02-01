The National Weather Service in Cleveland,Ohio issued a Winter Storm Watch for Northern Erie, Southern Erie and Crawford counties including the cities of Erie, Edinboro, Corry, Union City,Meadville and Titusville.
The watch is in effect from Wednesday evening through Friday morning.
Heavy mixed precipitation is possible. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 10 inches and ice accumulations of a
light glaze are predicted.
Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
The heaviest snow is expected on Thursday. Snowfall rates may exceed one inch per hour at times.
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
