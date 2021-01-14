WOODCOCK TOWNSHIP — Would you know what to do if you found a hawk that’s been hit by a car? What about ducklings without their mother? What if you disturb a nest of baby rabbits with the lawn mower?
Tamarack Wildlife Center’s 2021 Wildlife First Responders class will be an online course available on Feb. 8, that you can complete at your own pace with prerecorded video segments, downloadable electronic handouts and two live question and answer sessions via Google Meet.
The class will incorporate over four hours of video instruction, in roughly 30 minute segments and participants will retain access to all online materials for a month.
Optional in-person wildlife capture practice sessions for small groups of participants will be held from Feb. 12-14.
The class will teach participants how to tell when a wild creature needs help, how to help and when to leave wildlife alone. Participants will learn when and how to capture and transport wildlife, where to take creatures for help and laws concerning wildlife assistance.
Licensed wildlife rehabilitators Carol Holmgren and Heather Wayne, as well as others from the Tamarack team, will be the instructors. Participants will also learn about volunteer opportunities available at Tamarack Wildlife Center. Past students now volunteer as phone helpline volunteers, transporters and board members.
Pre-registration must be received by Friday, Feb. 5. To register, print a registration form from the center’s website at tamarackwildlife.org
and mail it to the center with a check. Or call (814) 763-2574 to request a form.
