The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is inviting the public to weigh in on plans that include closing a bridge in Oil Creek Township for an estimated three months during the 2020 construction season.
The plans call for replacement of the North Perry Road (Route 2031) bridge over Thompson Creek. A detour will be required during the construction project, which will be 8.5 miles long and uses Thompson Run Road and Route 89.
Work to be done on the bridge includes replacing the concrete box beams, parapets, deck and updating the guide rail.
Plans can be viewed at the Oil Creek Township Building, 127 McKinney St., Titusville from Monday, Feb. 3 to Thursday, Feb. 13. The building is open Monday through Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The existing structure was built in 1961. It is classified as poor condition. Approximately 270 vehicles a day use the bridge, on average.
A digital version of the information available presented at the plans display can be found by visiting the PennDOT District 1 website, penndot.gov/District1. The plans can be viewed by clicking on Public Meetings/Studies listed under the Resources heading, choosing the Crawford County box and then the tile marked North Perry Street bridge replacement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.