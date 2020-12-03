By Garrett Dvorkin
Herald Staff Reporter
During the annual reorganization meeting Tuesday night, the Titusville Area School District voted to determine who would become president and vice president of the Board of School Directors for the upcoming year.
Area residents will continue to see familiar faces in these positions, as Lynn Cressman and Jack Roberts were approved to retain their positions of president and vice president, respectively.
Both Cressman and Roberts ran unopposed for the positions. To run for the position, board members must be nominated. After the votes were cast, Cressman was elected unanimously. Vice President Roberts was also elected unanimously.
After the election, Cressman said a few words thanking her fellow board members. Cressman said that running the board “is a group effort” and that she appreciates all the support she has received.
Cressman said that she is very thankful to have “nine other board members who are also interested in establishing a good educational system.”
Cressman has been the board president for the past two years. She originally ran to help lead the board through their search for a new superintendent. Roberts has also held the position of vice president for two years.
Cressman was nominated to return as president by board member Jim Come. When asked why he nominated Cressman, Come said, “She has been president for two years and has done a good job.”
Come said that during this “uncertain time” that Cressman’s experience and leadership will be invaluable. Come believes that the current board has really worked well together, and saw no reason to make any changes moving forward.
Dvorkin can be reached by email at Gdvorkin@titusville.com.
