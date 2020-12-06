The Herald
OIL CITY — The City of Oil City’s Community Development Department and the Oil City Main Street Program have once again teamed up to coordinate Oil City’s 20th Annual Christmas Past, which kicked off Friday night in downtown Oil City and runs through Sunday.
The weekend-long holiday celebration features a mix of art, shopping and holiday activities in various locations throughout town.
The Venango Museum of Art, Science and Industry (located at 270 Seneca Street) is hosting a Christmas tree display, featuring trees sponsored and decorated by individuals and organizations throughout the community. The public is welcome to view these decorations today from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and vote for their favorites with a cash donation, which benefits the museum.
The National Transit Building and Annex (206-210 Seneca Street) will be home to art displays and shopping opportunities throughout the event.
Today also brings the start of the Jingle Bell Run 5K Run/Walk, which will be fully virtual. Registrants can come to the Town Square between 9-10 a.m. to pick up their Jingle Bell Run T-shirts.
Participants will have to run or walk a 5K (3.1 miles) on the date and route of their choosing by the end of the year, record their own time and enter their results on runsignup.com/Race/PA/OilCity/OilCitysJingleBell5K.
The Sweet Treats Cookie Sale at the Oil City YWCA (109 Central Avenue) will also start this morning. Cookies can be purchased from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. while supplies last, either inside or via drive-thru service in the rear of the building.
BPO Elks #344 (111 Sycamore Street), will close the day with a chicken alfredo dinner. No advance tickets are needed, and meals can be taken in-house or as takeout.
Downtown Oil City businesses have been encouraged to participate in the Oil City Main Street Program’s Best Dressed Windows Contest, and have windows and storefronts decorated in time for the weekend.
“Oil City’s Christmas Past is an annual tradition that is the result of many different individuals and groups working on their own event, and wrapping it together into one big package,” said Main Street Manager Kathy Bailey. “A number of events on the original schedule could not go on as planned due to public health restrictions, so the revised schedule looks a little different, as all events must at this time. Nevertheless, we are pleased to still be able to help bring some holiday cheer to the community. As always, we thank the many volunteers and folks behind the scenes and the sponsors that help to support the event. We encourage everyone to come downtown this weekend to enjoy the spirit of the season, and to also support your local downtown businesses while you’re here.”
