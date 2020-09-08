HYDETOWN — Hydetown Borough Council members discussed recent vandalism during a borough meeting Monday night.
Last week, alleged vandals used spray paint to write personal attacks about someone in the borough. The “artists” tagged both the borough garage building in Hasbrouck Park, as well as the former Oaks Tavern building.
The vandalism was painted over on Friday, as the park was booked to host an event the next day. Borough officials called State Police, and are waiting to hear back.
Vandalism isn’t the only thing on its way out in Hasbrouck Park. Hydetown Council members voted to accept a bid from Tyler Davis’ Tree Service to remove six trees along the fence at the park. Davis’ bid of $2,800 was the lowest bid received. The next closest bid was $4,000.
Council members want to remove the trees because they pose a threat to fall on the new pavilion buildings they purchased.
Dvorkin can be reached by email at gdvorkin@titusvilleherald.com.
