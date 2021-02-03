The Herald
MEADVILLE — Meadville Medical Center announced on Monday that due to an overwhelming demand for the COVID-19 vaccine and a very limited supply, Meadville Medical Center (MMC) and Titusville Area Hospital (TAH) are temporarily disabling the online request forms and not accepting any additional requests at this time.
Since the first point of distribution (POD) on Dec. 16, 2020, MMC and TAH have administered approximately 9,000 and 3,000 doses respectively, ranking Crawford County as one of the most vaccinated counties in the Commonwealth per capita.
However, the current waiting list of eligible individuals consists of approximately 6,000 people from primary care physicians, the website request forms and individuals identified as medically at risk through specialty care services. Everyone on the waiting list is 65 years of age and older or has a medical condition that puts them at risk. Neither MMC nor TAH is able to fulfill requests for confirming the status of who is on the waiting list.
When doses are available and there is a vacancy at a POD, each person will be contacted by email or phone. Due to a limited supply of doses that are shipped each week, MMC and TAH are unable to schedule appointments more than one week in advance.
Conservatively, it will take an estimated 50,000 doses in order to complete the new Phase 1A in Crawford County at an approximate rate of administering 3,500 doses per week between MMC and TAH, if a supply of doses continues to come to each organization.
