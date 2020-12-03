By Garrett Dvorkin
Herald Staff Reporter
Chris Roofner and his team could use a nap.
Since inclement weather moved into the Titusville area on Monday, Roofner, City of Titusville Director of Public Works, and his crew have been working overtime to clear city streets. On Wednesday, Roofner said that in the past 30 hours, he has only had four hours off. Roofner and his team have no complaints, though, as they have been preparing since October to deal with this year’s winter weather.
The Department of Public Works has a system in place to best deal with snow removal. While the department usually has their employees work a simple 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. schedule, starting around January, Roofner splits his squad into two teams for winter hours.
During winter hours, one group works from 4 a.m to noon, while the second group works from noon to 8 p.m.
While the public works team hasn’t officially moved to winter hours, starting around October the entire department starts preparing for winter. This preperation includes fitting one of the work trucks with plows and salt capabilities.
To help keep the roads clear, Roofner said that he has three big snow plow and salt trucks. These trucks are the trucks that City residents see and hear out on the roads when things get bad.
Roofner also has five smaller pickup trucks equipped with just snow plows. When asked how the department prepares for inclement weather, he said “this time of year, we are always prepared.” Part of this is due to the fact that once a truck is fitted with the proper equipment, “they’re good to go.”
So what is typically the biggest obstacle to clearing Titusville’s streets? Roofner responded with a resounding reply — “parked cars.”
He said that when the plow comes up to a stretch of street with parked cars, they have to take a wide path to make sure they don’t get close to the vehicle. When plow drivers have to do this frequently, the roads look as if the plow had to take a break.
To help public works crews, Roofner asked that area residents “use off- street parking whenever possible.” He understands that some might not have access to off-street parking and asks those who have to park on the street to move their cars every so often.
Titusville has an ordinance that states that during winter weather situations, residents cannot park their vehicle in the same spot for more than 24 hours.
Roofner offered a simple explanation to the 24-hour rule saying, “Move your car at least once a day so we can clean where you parked.” Roofner said that if his crews notice repeat offenders, they will call the Titusville Police to ticket and/or tow the vehicle at the expense of the owner.
Another way that residents can help the Public Works staff is by properly taking care of snow on their property.
Roofner wanted to remind residents that it is illegal to dump snow from private property into the street. While it is illegal, he also said that “it is much easier for us to put the snow back than it is for people to put it in the street.”
When shoveling driveways and walkways, he asked that area residents shovel around fire hydrants. Roofner said that hydrants covered in snow are in danger of being dinged and hit by passing snow plows. “Help the fire department, help us out and shovel your street’s hydrants,” he said.
Above all, Roofner hopes that Titusville residents stay patient. He and his team have just three trucks to cover 56 lane miles of asphalt.
With so much pavement to maintain, the Department of Public Works has developed a priority system. Roofner said that the roads near hospitals, schools, emergency services and roads with significant inclines receive attention first. “If we haven’t hit your street yet, don’t worry,” he said. “We did not forget about you, we just have priorities.”
