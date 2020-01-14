City Council met for a work session on Monday to listen to a few presentations and to discuss new business, including dissolving a city council rule, CDBG, airport advisory board, and potential Oil Region Alliance membership.
The meeting opened with interim executive director of the University of Pittsburgh at Titusville, Karen Enos, presenting the construction plans for the Haskell Memorial Library at Pitt-Titusville. The construction would be part of a four-building construction project, Enos told the council.
The traditional library space, with the snacks, will be condensed and will have a large open forum for group study, flexible seating, large group presentations.
“It will be completely wired for the newest and the best technologies that are coming down the road,” she said.
The library will also have a more traditional computer lab, a cafe, a little auditorium will be demolished and the floor will be leveled and will become Manchester Bidwell’s Ceramics Lab.
The university is also looking into having student housing by the beginning of the 2021-2022 school year.
Laurie Baker, executive director of Titusville Redevelopment Authority, followed with a description of the agreement is required by the application, what they maintain is that if they are going to put $1 million into the community that will benefit by their money, then they want to know that the community is in favor of it and that they support it.
“One of the ways they feel that they see that they community supports it is this one paragraph that nobody likes, that says if there is anything ineligible that is spent for the project, that the city will reimburse the state,” Baker said.
She assured the council that there was a miniscule chance that ineligible funds will be used.
City solicitor, Rich Winkler had asked if they could add a section to the agreement that said, “the authority agrees to indemnify, defend and hold harmless the city from any claims for the reimbursement asserted by the officer of the board.”
Baker said that the addition was added to the new agreement.
Mott MacDonald Project Scientist Linda French spoke to the council about the pretreatment coordinator agreement with the city.
Currently, the council is working month-by-month with Mott Macdonald, but a decision should made soon.
Resolution No. 1 of 2020 was to set the new City Council meeting, however, a conflict in meeting times with school board meetings was brought up, leading to the council deciding to table the resolution until Monday’s voting meeting.
The council discussed dissolving Resolution No. 13 of 2019, which restricted public input to taxpayers in Titusville. Dissolving the resolution would allow nonresidents to give input in the City Council meetings.
The council further discussed a tax anticipation note, and recommended voting on a tax anticipation note to transfer a loan that would be paid back with interest.
The 2020 CBDG grant was discussed, primarily in whether the council wanted to allow the TRA to take over from the city. After a few moments of discussion, the topic was tabled to be addressed at Monday’s voting meeting.
An airport advisory board, which was briefly discussed in the reorganization meeting on Jan. 6, was discussed in length. A seven-member board along with a member of council was proposed. Mayor Peden brought up the rise in fuel prices, which sparked a lengthy discussion between councilman Frazier and Deputy Mayor Crouch about the airport.
The recommendation on the table, Peden told the council, was for the discussion to be brought back up at the voting meeting. The council agreed.
The Senior Center was facing some difficulties in finances, particularly in their budget, and Peden proposed that the city work with them and their lease. The topic will be addressed at the voting meeting next week.
Peden proposed the council consider joining the Oil Region Alliance,
“We are the only major city in the region that does not support ORA,” Peden said.
He spoke about the other major members of ORA, and said there is no set membership fee.
“My memo to the council is I’d like council to consider joining with the ORA, Oil Region Alliance, in the amount of $2,000 and and consider taking the contribution to $5,000 by the year 2022,” he said.
There was a brief discussion about updating their Facebook page, led by Crouch.
“It should be there for information, it should be there for events coming up, [and] it should be there for positive things that are happening in the community,” Crouch said.
Crouch also mentioned turning comments off on the Facebook page to stop negative comments.
“Speaking of social media,” Councilman Gordon said. “Many of you who are on social media may have seen where HGTV is putting out basically an RFP to redo a community.”
He said that people in the community have indicated that they would be interested in trying to put something on that application.
“If we can find enough volunteers to coordinate it, pull together, I think it would be in order for the city to have some kind of resolution supporting it and urging other agencies within the city to say ‘you should also support it,’ so it could could across as united front for something positive,” Gordon said.
It was announced that a disclaimer will be added to the city council agendas to say that executive meeting may be held if needed.
